Keys To The Game: Bulls at Hawks (12.27.21)

The Chicago Bulls made good for their earlier blowout loss to Indiana with a 113-105 win over the Pacers on Sunday night.

Sunday night marks the first game in quite some time that the Bulls had their full compliment of players and staff, minus Alex Caruso and head coach Billy Donovan, at their disposal.

In his return from an extended absence, Zach LaVine poured in 32 points and DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points. Not to be left out, Nikola Vucevic had a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double in the Bulls win.

Chicago tries to take down the Atlanta Hawks for their fourth straight win.