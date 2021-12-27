Keys To The Game: Bulls at Hawks (12.27.21)
The Chicago Bulls made good for their earlier blowout loss to Indiana with a 113-105 win over the Pacers on Sunday night.
Sunday night marks the first game in quite some time that the Bulls had their full compliment of players and staff, minus Alex Caruso and head coach Billy Donovan, at their disposal.
In his return from an extended absence, Zach LaVine poured in 32 points and DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points. Not to be left out, Nikola Vucevic had a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double in the Bulls win.
Chicago tries to take down the Atlanta Hawks for their fourth straight win.
Utilize The Bulls Big 3 In Tandem
The Bulls are a great offensive team and they are capable of playing well even when one of their top talents is not performing at their usual level. But it is tough to argue that Chicago's offense becomes unstoppable when DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are all playing at a high level.
In Chicago's win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, the Bulls Big 3 combined for 72 of Chicago's 113 points. That type of performance is no doubt what Marc Eversley and Arturas Karnisovas envisioned when they put this roster together.
It would behoove the Bulls to continue to utilize plays that get all three of Vucevic, DeRozan and LaVine working together to score.
Run Atlanta's Shooters Off The 3-Point Line
The Hawks are much like the Bulls in the fact that despite being a very accurate 3-point shooting team, they don't take many shots from outside the arc. Nevertheless, Atlanta comes into Monday night shooting 37% from 3-point range, tied for the top mark in the NBA.
Regardless of who is on the floor for Hawks head coach Nate McMillan, the Bulls will need to closeout hard at the 3-point to encourage them to take midrange 2-point shots and floater. Chicago is an extremely tough to team to trade 2s with.
Get To The Charity Stripe
The Bulls are one the best free throw shooting teams in the league (2nd in FT percentage), hitting a stellar 81% of their free throw attempts. But despite being extremely accurate from the free throw line, the Bulls don't get their as often as they should for a team with so many talented slashers.
Against the Hawks, Chicago should make an effort early and often to get downhill and put pressure on the rim, whether it be through offensive rebounds, pick-and-rolls or drives to the basket.
Against a Hawks team that possess one of the weaker perimeter defenses on the league, the Bulls will need to be on the attack.
