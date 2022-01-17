Keys To The Game: Bulls at Grizzlies (1.17.22)

The Bulls almost completed a big-time comeback in Boston, falling short in a 114-112 lost to the Celtics.

The Bulls received a massive 27-point, 6-rebound, 6-assist game from Nikola Vucevic but he missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key as time expired and a DeMar DeRozan putback also fell short, handing the Bulls their 14th loss of the season.

Now, Chicago head into Memphis to take on an upstart Grizzlies team that is making waves in the Western Conference. Bulls fans of the Derrick Rose-era will surely get flashbacks watching the brilliant Ja Morant go to work for Memphis. Here is how Chicago can take down a tough Memphis team as they look to keep their hold on first place in the Eastern Conference.