Keys To The Game: Bulls at Celtics (1.15.22)

No open shots for Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown

Boston goes as far as their "two Js" take them. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the young, dynamic wing duo that serve as the Celtics core but as of late, the surrounding pieces have not played up to the same level as Boston's stars (who are also struggling to some degree).

If the Bulls can limit Boston's two stars two contested looks, they will be in good shape to win this road game. Tatum, specifically, has struggled mightily this season.

Per CleaningTheGlass.com, Tatum has a career-low 48.9% effective field goal percentage (eFG) this season, which mostly stems from big-time struggles finishing at the rim.

Chicago needs to lock-in on defense to give themselves a chance on Saturday night. ​