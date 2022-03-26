Keys To The Game: Bulls at Cavaliers (3.26.22)

The Bulls have struggled as of late, going 3-7 over their last 10 games. Despite their recent woes, the Bulls still sit comfortably in the crowded Eastern Conference playoff race.

Chicago comes into Saturday night as the fifth seed in the East, 4.5 games back of the first place Miami Heat. The Bulls offense has carried them through stretches where their defense struggled, but now they are facing a cold streak on that side of the ball as well.

Here is how the Bulls can get back on track on Saturday night.