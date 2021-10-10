Keys to the Game: Bulls at Cavaliers (10.10.21)

Fast and Furious

Get it and go! That seems to be the motto for the new-look Bulls.

Chicago blitzed the New Orleans Pelicans, 121-85, Friday night to go 2-0 on the preseason. As they did against Cleveland in the opener, the Bulls got off to a fast start, jumping to a 30-17 lead after 12 minutes, and never looked back. The ball freely skipped from player to player and from side to side before finding its way to the bottom of the net. More of the same will be expected and needed tonight in the rematch against the Cavs in Cleveland.