Keys To The Game: Bulls at Bucks Game 5 (4.27.22)

The Bulls have their backs against the wall heading into Game 5 of their first round series against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Chicago lost 119-95 in Game 4, with Milwaukee holding the Bulls to 38% shooting from the field.

The Bulls will need to dig deep both mentally and physically and figure out a way to crack the effective Bucks defense like they did in their 114-110 Game 2 victory in which they shot 49% from the field.

Here's how Chicago can come out on top in Game 5.