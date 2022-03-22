Keys To The Game: Bulls at Bucks (3.22.22)

No easy baskets for Giannis Antetokounmpo

This is, of course, as always easier said than done. To take down the Bucks, you need to limit Giannis Antetokounmpo from getting over his 29 points per game average. The Bucks superstar is averaging 31 points per game in wins and 27 points in losses.

If Chicago wants to keep things tight, they will need to deny Giannis from getting early low post position. The further out Antetokounmpo makes his catch, the tougher it will be for him to get inside for easy baskets.