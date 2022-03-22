Keys To The Game: Bulls at Bucks (3.22.22)
The Bulls take on their midwest rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks, in a big Eastern Conference showdown. Chicago is looking to improve their standing in a jam-packed postseason race.
No easy baskets for Giannis Antetokounmpo
This is, of course, as always easier said than done. To take down the Bucks, you need to limit Giannis Antetokounmpo from getting over his 29 points per game average. The Bucks superstar is averaging 31 points per game in wins and 27 points in losses.
If Chicago wants to keep things tight, they will need to deny Giannis from getting early low post position. The further out Antetokounmpo makes his catch, the tougher it will be for him to get inside for easy baskets.
Attack Brook Lopez in space
The Bucks formidable defense is even more ferocious when Brook Lopez is able to plop himself in between pick-and-rolls in drop defense coverage. Lopez excels at this strategy but it plays right into the hands of proficient midrange shooters like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.
Per CleaningTheGlass.com, LaVine increased his frequency of midrange attempts while his accuracy has dipped.
DeRozan has somehow increased his already high frequency while shooting a career-high 49% from midrange. If he and LaVine are able to get into a proper rhythm against the Bucks bigs, look for the midrange shots to start falling and the Chicago offense to put up points in a hurry.
Get to the free throw line
Milwaukee has an aggressive defense that thrives on defending without fouling. The Bucks deny rim attempts, forcing teams to create offense in the least efficient ways possible.
Chicago shot a paltry 11 free throws in their March 4 loss to Milwaukee. A huge part of this game was Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and even guard Jrue Holiday denying Chicago shot attempts at the rim.
The Bulls will need to be bolder in their forays to the basket and offensive rebounding opportunities to beat the Bucks. Milwaukee is tops in the league in defensive rebounds per game. Their ability to effectively clean the glass after forcing missed shots makes it easier for them to limit the amount of fouls they commit.
Chicago will need to force the issue of getting to the charity stripe on Tuesday night.
