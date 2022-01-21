Keys To The Game: Bulls at Bucks (1.21.22)

On Friday night the Bulls get their first look at the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks and reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Chicago will be in good spirits, coming off a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Bulls win over the Cavs ended a four-game Bulls' losing streak.

Alex Caruso returned to the Chicago rotation on Wednesday, collecting 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a block while finishing a team-high +18 on the floor.

Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls will look to build momentum with a big win on the road on Friday night.