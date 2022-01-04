Bulls beat Magic to win eighth straight game, improve to 25-10

The Bulls Monday with their 102-98 win over the Orlando Magic won their eighth consecutive game for the first time in a decade. The victory gave the Bulls a 25-10 record, and with losses by principal pursuers Brooklyn and Milwaukee, the Bulls began to create some space in the Eastern Conference with a two-game first place lead.

But only fans and media members seemed happy.

DeMar DeRozan, who led the Bulls with 29 points, sort of made a third consecutive game winner, two of four free throws and drawing a flagrant foul in the last 13 seconds after Orlando got within two. But long after the game as workers dragged pieces of the court away around him to prepare the United Center for hockey, DeRozan was practicing free throws after missing six of 13, a regimen he said that required him to make 250 after the game.

"We can't be satisfied with anything," DeRozan said. "We work extremely hard, can't take nothing for granted. We understand our task, to continue to keep getting better. Yeah, we won some games. We're on a winning streak, but we're not satisfied with none of that. We had so many games lately. Usually, I always go back at night, get my rhythm, make a couple of hundred free throws at least in between games. With back to backs the last two weeks, I haven't been able to keep up with my rhythm. And it showed tonight; don't even look right. No way I was going to go home feeling comfortable shooting (like) that."

Bulls coach Billy Donovan returned from missing five games following his positive Covid test, but he couldn't really enjoy DeRozan's back to back game winners or the offensive brilliance that shot the Bulls to the top of the league in three-point shooting, a remarkable run during the winning streak shooting 51 percent overall as a team and 45 percent on threes.

"I told the guys this today, ‘With one second to go in both games we were down. And if those shots don't go in maybe a little bit of a different feeling coming off back to backs.'" Donovan told reporters pregame when asked about DeRozan's historic makes.

"In particular defensively we've got to get better than we've been," Donovan said. "When you win sometimes it masks things and you lose sight and there is slippage in areas and slippage in things we've got to get better at. The shots, listen, I'm certainly as a coach and as players you want to be on the winning side of the ledger; those shots were remarkable, incredible. I'm not taking anything away from them; they were phenomenal. But the big picture for us we've got to keep getting better."

So following the game, Donovan mostly wanted to discuss the Bulls improved defensive play, especially because they were five of 21 (one of nine on threes) in the first quarter, trailing 21-10 to start. And then recovered with Zach LaVine adding 27 points and Coby White another big close with 10 fourth quarter points to hold off the rebuilding 7-31 Magic, mostly chihuahua-like ankle biters whom the Bulls just couldn't seem to shake, and who didn't seem to know any better.

Former Bull Wendell Carter had 21 points and ten rebounds and rookie Franz Wagner had 22. But Nikola Vucevic, who came in trade for Carter, had 13 points and a game high 17 rebounds as the taller Magic curiously decided to go small with guards much of the second half. Which certainly benefitted the Bulls, who closing with four guards outrebounded the Magic 49-44, and 16-10 on second chance points.

Lonzo Ball finished with three points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in his return to action.

Lonzo Ball did return to the starting lineup from his Covid absence, which helped what Donovan likes to call the point of attack defense. But Donovan said in watching these last five games at home he noticed the Bull defense lagging in rebounding, transition and fouling.

"I just don't know if we could sustain shooting the basketball at that clip for the rest of the season," said Donovan. "I think it's probably unsustainable. I didn't think defensively we were going in the right direction and what happened over a seven, 10-game period we shot the ball at an absolutely unbelievable rate. We've got to have the mentality if the ball is not going in the basket we can still defend.

"(People say), ‘If they don't shoot it well they're going to have a hard time winning.' I don't know if that's a good recipe for our team," said Donovan. "This was a game to me if we didn't defend and shot it the way we did, we would not have had a chance to win, and that to me was the encouraging part. Did we play great, no? By no stretch of the imagination. But we talked a lot about defense this morning and the guys came out and tried to do as good a job as they possibly could and I was pleased with that."

And a pretty, pretty, pretty good reason why this crazy Bulls ride has a good chance to continue.

It's one serious definition of accountability, the lack of satisfaction with what is generally viewed as success. Now that's what they mean about a culture.

DeRozan, honored earlier in the day with his second Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, could have been dining with his wife and children, who were courtside at the game. Instead, even as he was high scorer again, he was dissatisfied with his free throw shooting. And no way he was going home with that muscle memory.

Excited about the streak? DeRozan was asked.

"No," he said emphatically. "Move onto the next one."

That's Friday in the United Center in a rematch with the Washington Wizards as the Bulls get a break after six games in nine days. It seemed needed with the staggering start, 15 first quarter points. But thanks to that harder defense just trailing by six. The Bulls took a 45-40 halftime lead with one play a further indication of why this could sustain. The Magic began trapping and double teaming DeRozan, leaving LaVine wide open. You know, that guy who makes some of the toughest shots in the league and has a better shooting percentage than DeRozan. So LaVine lined up almost like he was looking through a sniper sight and closed the first half with a three.

LaVine then added 11 points in the third quarter with two more threes, though the Magic stayed around trailing 69-66. Then White this time off the bench made the clutch shots that gave the Bulls some space, two field goals to start the fourth quarter for an 11-point Bulls lead.

"Coby tonight was the one guy that got into a pretty good rhythm," Donovan said. "I'm happy with what he's been able to do. It's hard. You go through the shoulder surgery and then you get Covid and you never really find yourself. But he's done a really good job for us."

White later added a spinning drive across the paint for the effective clincher, though DeRozan uncharacteristically for the 84 percent career free throw shooter missed three of six. R. J. Hampton committing an unintentional flagrant foul on DeRozan with 12.1 seconds left kept the Magic from at least having a shot to tie.

Leaving DeRozan tied in knots about his free throws.

The problem for DeRozan may be it's not legal to shoot them from above the three point line off one leg or in the corner.

"Just trying to be a creature of habit," he explained to reporters after his session. "What's that thing? They say it takes 21 days to create a habit or something like that. So I try to use that same mentality when it comes to basketball. That's kind of how I come up with the 20, 25 10-in-a-rows. A certain amount of 10 in a rows. Consistently do it over and over. It's just been a habit."

DeRozan said he puts himself through drills to make sets of 10 straight. One miss and he starts over again.

Though the theory of 21 days to create a habit is thought to be a myth, initially propagated in the book Psycho-Cybernetics. Studies following the thesis suggest it should take months and at least two. Malcolm Gladwell popularized in his book Outliers that becoming world class at something requires 10,000 hours of deliberate practice. That number has been correlated with top musicians and aviators and even was extended to the Beatles. That's about 20 hours a week for 10 years. DeRozan said he's been at his ritual for about seven years.

So he can improve. And perhaps the Bulls, too.