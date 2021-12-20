DeRozan drops 38 points in return, Bulls complete season sweep of Lakers

DeMar DeRozan just gritted his teeth after his 20 footer over LeBron James with 52.6 seconds to go became the final crucial basket in Sunday's Bulls gritty 115-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

DeRozan was gracious enough at the time not to scream, "I still own you!"

Though he could have as the Bulls and the NBA's premier clutch scorer finished with 38 points, 19 in the fourth quarter, which was more than the combined total of the five Lakers starters, to match his season high of 38 points earlier this season again, yes, the Lakers.

Surely must have been coincidence for the LA native to have his best games in the Bulls season sweep?

"You think it's a coincidence?" DeRozan asked. "I don't think so."

Oh, right, Sunday also happened to be DeRozan's first game back after a two-week Covid-19 quarantine absence. That's not rust; it's gold.

We are all becoming witnesses. LeBron, too, who by the way blew off his post game media session to run to the Lakers bus to the airport. They're not leaving the United Center smiling anymore. That is, unless they're wearing Bulls gear.

"I felt free as a bird being out there with the guys, in front of the fans, getting out of the basement I was in for 10 days," DeRozan offered casually and evenly, as he does after excellent or poor games, though we haven't seen much of the latter this season. "It means a lot when you can beat the great teams in this league consecutive times. We did it a few times this year and it speaks volumes; it gives us confidence, gives us the belief we can beat anybody whether it's at home or on the road. It says a lot and we take on that challenge every time we play these big teams and it shows."

And it sure helps to have a DeRozan on your side.

"I love it," DeRozan said about the closer role he often shares with Zach LaVine, who with four other Bulls players remains out with his virus setback. "Growing and having that imagination, trying to recreate your favorite players' moments, it's big. It's an honor to be trusted in those moments. I never take it for granted. It's an adrenaline rush that you can't duplicate. So you try to make the most of it every time you're put in that position. There's nothing like it. You take the good with the bad, and I'm willing to take both."

There hasn't been much of the bad this season as the often overlooked and underrated DeRozan—seriously, was he the free agent you were hoping for these last few years?—added on to his totals as the most efficient and top two most productive fourth quarter scorers in the NBA.

DeRozan did it without attempting a three-point shot, various NBA front office analytics departments calling for emergency defibrillators. He also led the team with six assists and made 16 of 17 free throws, including two to effectively clinch when the Lakers intentionally fouled with 15.6 seconds left.

Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington had last chances for threes to tie but missed for the Slowtime Lakers, who were outplayed by DeRozan and outhustled by pretty much everyone else on the Bulls.

The Bulls, 18-10, got 19 points each from Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball and 17 points from Alex Caruso in the starting lineup again. It also was the everywhere else in addition that supported DeRozan's extraordinary offensive performance.

The Bulls had 16 offensive rebounds to nine for the Lakers, a 16-12 advantage on second chance points, 20 Lakers turnovers for 29 Bulls points (five Lakers points from Bulls turnovers) and a 25-14 Bulls advantage in made free throws. Yes, it was the Bulls tougher and the aggressor, and forcing the Lakers into playing James the most minutes in the game without enough reward.

James did have an impressive line with 31 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. But for the 16-15 Lakers who were without the often injured Anthony Davis and with their own Covid outbreak and also five players in quarantine. Carmelo Anthony had 21 points off the bench and Russell Westbrook added 20. But if you want to know why the Lakers aren't working, it's because Westbrook is going 80 in the right lane and the Lakers are in the left lane going 40. They're a deliberate team with a core of 35-plus veterans measuring their shots while Westbrook broke the ruler.

So when it was winnin' time, as Pat Riley would say, it was the Bulls on the clock in a heck of a fun fourth quarter. It began with the Lakers leading by one, went through seven lead changes and five ties with neither team ever ahead by more than five points and concluded not just with DeRozan's crucial shots, but with the Bulls collecting pretty much every loose ball and offensive rebound.

The first essential sequence was after Westbrook actually made a jump shot (he was zero for eight on threes against the Bulls in the two games) for a 110-109 Lakers lead with 1:22 left in the game. James mostly rests on defense these days, choosing to guard Javonte Green much of the game. But late he'll switch to a top scorer. And so he did then on DeRozan and blocked DeRozan's drive to the basket. But Vucevic got to the block and guided it to the left corner to Caruso. He threw cross court to Green, who got it back to DeRozan. Vucevic moved up to set a screen on LeBron defending DeRozan. But DeRozan pushed right to his spot at the right elbow and Vucevic retreated. In your face, DeRozan scored over James' defeated look.

LeBron grimaced as DeRozan gritted.

"I think for our guys when the ball is in his hands, there's a calmness. There's a calmness to him," said Donovan. "He doesn't get rattled. He's been in so many of these moments throughout his life, in his career, I think things slow down for him. He knows exactly what he has to get done. He finds ways to stay totally locked in. It's really an incredible gift, and I'm sure it's something he's worked on over the years, a real calmness there. The ball is in his hands, and you know what: He's going to make the right play. He's going to get to his spot, and he's going to generate a good shot for himself or he's going to find the open man. That's the way he plays. He was spectacular."

Westbrook then appeared to forget James was his teammate and dribbled into the right corner, dribbled around some more and spun toward the basket. But Vucevic did a solid job of staying in front and Westbrook left the runner short.

Hey, anyone seen DeMar DeRozan?

DeRozan dribbled the ball up, this time Rajon Rondo coming up to defend. DeRozan missed this time from a bit farther out on the right wing. But the omnipresent Ball went high among James, Anthony and Trevor Ariza to tap the miss back to Vucevic. He passed across to DeRozan, whom the Lakers had to foul now with 15.6 seconds left. DeRozan made both and then the Lakers missed the two chance to tie.

LeBron got a huge ovation in the fourth quarter, but that came after he missed two consecutive free throws which enabled everyone in the United Center to become eligible for a free Portillos hot dog.

I'm refraining from any LeBron hot dog jokes; it's not easy.

DeMar got the MVP serenade.

Seriously, this is such a good guy he was finding solace in his Covid absence.

"Before the Covid situation I was banged up here and there, so it gave my body time to heal, rest a little bit," said DeRozan.

But not that he was enjoying it all. He was informed at 1 a.m. he was cleared and went directly to the practice facility Advocate Center to work out. Studs Terkel would have loved DeRozan. Just another working man.

"A couple of times they came to double me," DeRozan was saying afterward. "I (was thinking) if they came to double, what was my options on the back side, who they were going to come double with, the angles where I could get my shot off, just collecting as much data in that short amount of time to make a decision and I just took what they gave me."

Yes, that's what happens with one shot.

"I have a crazy routine of how I shoot when I go back to the gym at night, practicing those shots over and over and over and over from different angles, from different bounces, of getting to a spot," DeRozan explained. "To where a lot of times it's not even me focusing on the defender. It's just me getting to my spot and what I work on every single night. That's why it seems so comfortable when I do it. I just try to focus and get enough lift, get the shot above and hope for it to go in.

"I try to clear my mind as best I can going into the fourth quarter, kind of erase everything that happened before and just try to just completely lock in," DeRozan added. "It's something I've been working on for the last couple of years, channeling my energy in a positive light and focus on one thing, winning. I try to carry that over to the best of my abilities in the fourth quarter."

It was again special to see, and only raises the anticipation for the return of tag team partner LaVine, also among the league's best fourth quarter scorers with both among the league's top 10 in scoring.

"I texted him after the game and said, ‘Get your ass back as soon as possible.'" DeRozan said with a laugh.

It wasn't a laughter as much fun as it was for the rocking and rolling full house. The Bulls got off to a 28-22 first quarter start, thwarting James into a one of six first quarter with double teams and collapsing schemes in the lane. James is an excellent passer and did move to more defined post ups to pass out. Though Green foiled one late with a decisive deflection that led to a turnover.

That sort of play was endemic in the game for the Bulls and producing an epidemic of inefficiency for the Lakers. There was one play when Caruso with nine rebounds flew in between a baffled Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan to steal a rebound. The anticipation level in the arena also rose several times when Caruso switched on to defend James. And Caruso was winning several battles, twice going at seven footer Jordan and scoring, Caruso happily going into a flex pose when one was a three-point play.

The Bulls led 61-59 at halftime thanks to 15 points from Ball with three of seven threes. Vucevic's shooting eye returned as he made three of six threes overall and eight of 17 and had 13 rebounds, four offensive. Green had five offensive rebounds and almost a call for a Lakers surrender in the second quarter when his put back dunk attempt was too hard.

The Bulls staggered some in the third quarter in what Donovan felt was the hangover from too much virus rest, though emergency addition Alfonzo McKinnie helped the Bulls remain within 84-82 after three with several similar plays that the Lakers heads could envision but their legs could not carry out.

"I thought that third quarter we got choppy," said Donovan. "Some moments we are not going to play at the level we expect to. But overall for the number of guys we had out and to come back and respond the way we did, it was an impressive effort and they really competed and battled and hung in the game and keep fighting."

Especially DeRozan in that fourth quarter when we've seen LeBron steal away these games from the Bulls so often before. But this time it was DeRozan fighting off the advancing armies with four of the Bulls first five scores of the quarter, going out for a brief rest with the game tied at 94 with 8:52 left, and the back with 5:04 left after the Lakers took a 102-99 lead following a pair of Anthony threes on James passes.

Then the future Lakers hall of famers watched DeMar DeRozan make the big shots.

How has this guy gone so relatively unnoticed?

"One of the reasons why people were hating on DeMar's game was because he wasn't shooting the threes," said Vucevic, who played in college with DeRozan. "I'm not totally against (the three). I just think it had too big of a part and I think at the end of the day if a player is really, really good at something, like (DeRozan) is at shooting that midrange you cannot that away from him. He's so good at the mid range why would you not let him shoot it? (The problem is) teams are trying to change players instead of making it work with the players they have. He never went to that.

"DeMar's a pretty laid back guy, always the way he is pretty much same level," said Vucevic. "You see it in his game. When he wants the ball to get to his spots and take over nothing really changes on his demeanor. He doesn't say too much."

But he came through loud and clear to the Lakers Sunday.