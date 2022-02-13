DeRozan, Vucevic lead Bulls past Thunder 106-101

Dare we say DeMar DeRozan has been positively Jordanesque, this time Saturday with 38 points in the Bulls 106-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Dare, dare!

But don't dare us as this is getting positively blazing. Because with his sixth consecutive game scoring at least 30 points for a career most and fifth consecutive game scoring at least 35 points, DeRozan is on the best such run by a Bulls player since — shush, not too loud; never speak his name too casually — Michael Jordan.

There goes the thunder and lightning!

We know not to compare the maker (of baskets and highlights) to ordinary basketball players.

But this man DeRozan is showing he's no ordinary DeMar.

"It's really amazing just watching him play night after night (and) with the back to backs," gushed the normally retrained Bulls coach Billy Donovan. "What was so impressive tonight with him, it's seven games in 10 days (with now Zach LaVine and Javonte Green out added to Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball). And it's not like we asked him to do a lot tonight; he's been doing it the entire year.

"He has great focus and concentration," explained Donovan. "He prepares himself incredibly well. When he gets to his spots he's incredible. He's an incredibly unique player. I give him a lot of credit. He works hard, takes care of himself, comes ready; he's incredibly professional. He's as good of a scorer as I've been around."

Tap to listen to postgame reaction from Billy Donovan from Chicago's 106-101 win over Oklahoma City.

Which means something coming from the man who has coached Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul.

Yes, and Lu Dort, also, who scored 31 points for the Thunder. Oklahoma City led by 14 points late in the first-half but whom you also sensed had basically no chance to win this game. Even against a further decimated Bulls roster with LaVine out with knee soreness and Green with some foot problem. With the Bulls sluggish to start on the second of a back to back, the seventh game in 10 days and against a young team.

And even when Ayo Dosunmu missed what would have been a clinching three with 12 seconds left and the Bulls leading by three points. But another emergency starter Troy Brown Jr., who missed all nine of his shots, got the offensive rebound, his 11th rebound of the game and the Thunder had to foul and DeRozan finished it off with a pair of free throws.

"I just try to go out there and try to win no matter what and whatever the outcome comes with it," said DeRozan. "If it's records, my sole purpose of playing the way I play is just to win and whatever accomplishments come with it they just come with it."

DeRozan again got his main support from fellow iron man Nikola Vucevic with 31 points and 15 rebounds, including a 15-point third quarter that enabled the Bulls to move ahead and basically lead, however slightly, the rest of the game. Dosunmu had a near triple-double with 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds and Coby White back starting had another clutch second-half and finished with 16 points and a season high nine rebounds. He made four of six threes and is shooting 63 percent on threes the last two games.

Tap to watch full game highlights of Chicago's Saturday night victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Bulls on the night the team celebrated the career of broadcaster Neil Funk moved to 36-21 with two games left before All-Star break starting Monday against the Spurs. The Bulls also had an uncharacteristic 57-43 rebounding advantage against the smaller, though athletic Thunder, mostly playing for draft picks.

First a word about Donovan.

It makes a difference to have a real coach.

That's been more evident lately with the Bulls squeaking by this succession of young teams with inexperienced coaches. They probably know basketball, but you have to coach to be a coach. When the Bulls were looking for a coach two years ago, there was much speculation about these promising young assistants. Some have done well, but most have difficulty, and not only taking over baby rosters like the Thunder's.

This was a Bulls team Saturday ripe for an upset. Two more regulars went out—though Derrick Jones Jr. did surprisingly return early from his broken finger—and the Bulls began the game like they were mourning. Without Alonzo.

The Thunder's kids bounced out to a 21-8 lead, eight fast break points in the quarter and five Bulls turnovers. After leading 29-22 in the first, the Thunder bounced around to take a 48-36 lead. But then continued to do what these young teams with young coaches do: They shoot threes. And then more threes. It becomes like a drug, thrilling with the successes and a downer with the misses. But also habit forming. So again and again, whether they are going in or not, they try. Despite the apparent advantages the quick and long armed Thunder kids had, they continued to drive and throw outside for threes. They kept missing. And trying again. Hey, it's what the charts say. It's what they did in all those AAU games, after all.

That's why it's nice to have a mensch as coach, and a veteran player with a heck of a shtick.

So DeRozan began that oil well pump faking thing of his, and darned if the kids didn't fall for it every time. With the only Thunder player taller than 6-8 weighing about 150 pounds (seven-foot Aleksej Pokusevski), Vucevic noticed there were shots to be taken from a few feet away.

So he did, and DeMar did, and the Bulls got within 54-50 at halftime, edged ahead 81-80 after three and then found the Thunder sort of like that dog biting your shoe. You keep trying to shake it off, but it's relentlessly annoying, as the Thunder was even as the Bulls seemed to finish it with White's three for a 104-97 lead with 1:10 left. But then the Oklahoma city kids drove to the basket, and what do you know, got a layup and free throws, and Brown's offensive rebound ended any chance for drama.

So back to Donovan, whose two principal players combined for 69 points without a three pointer.

Because that's also what coaching really is. It's taking advantage of situations and matchups, as Vucevic did.

"Vooch was really good," complimented Donovan. "He was a monster down there. He finished around the basket, a couple of great dunks great plays; he was a presence."

And truly giving players a chance to succeed; and not just saying it.

"He (DeRozan) is just a different kind of scorer," Donovan noticed. "Durant, obviously, is off the charts as a scorer and having Russell Westbrook as a scorer... Carmelo I had a little bit later, Paul George. In terms of how (DeRozan) plays and what he does and where he gets to on the floor in today's day and age….when I was coaching Chris Paul two years ago, he was an unbelievable mid-range player. When in the pick and roll he got to the elbows (end of the free throw line) those were like layups. The unfortunate part is in today's NBA there's been a devaluing of those shots. And I think that not all three-point shots are created equal. I think people really seeing how dynamic (DeRozan) is I'd rather take two points than no points; you know?"

Finally, someone isn't afraid of the internet spread sheet mob. That winning basketball can be played in many ways. You need the talent, but it also helps a lot to have a coach who knows how help it into the best position to succeed.

"There's this thing, ‘Shoot more threes, shoot more threes,'" Donovan agreed. "I really believe the analytics are an important part of the game; I do. But it's not the end all be all and everything is not about numbers. I think everything is about how do you try to utilize the strengths of an individual player. I had my last year Oklahoma City with Dennis Schroder, Chris Paul and Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander, out Saturday). They were all guys who played in that mid range, floaters, runners, that kind of stuff. When you look at an individual player who gets those kinds of shots like DeMar, he's so elite at it. He's as good as there is in the league at it. We talked about it (when he signed). I just wanted him to come here and be him."

Don't let this man get away. He sign that extension yet?

Though perhaps the intriguing part about DeRozan being himself is he really hadn't been for several years. He's always been an elite scorer, averaging more than 20 points for his career and as much as 27 five years ago in Toronto. But then he was traded for Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors won the championship, and DeRozan landed with a rebuilding San Antonio Spurs team and where did he go, by the way? DeRozan probably wasn't even sure who to be anymore. And though he still averaged 21-22 points, it was, well, just another guy with 20 points.

No wonder the basketball world didn't celebrate the Bulls good fortune last summer. Even the 6-6 DeRozan at 32 going into his 13th season understood.

"Who says you can't get sharper throughout time, throughout the season?" DeRozan asked. "I never put limits on my thought process, my options, my imagination, my opportunities. I watch, I study. If I have a good game, I try to look at all the negative things that happened, things I could have done better more that anything. There hasn't been a game where I walked away from it saying I did everything perfect. So there's always room for some type of improvement.

"My three years in San Antonio, I kind of took a back seat from scoring so much," DeRozan admitted. "Open up other parts of my game and understand, but in the back of my mind I always at heart knew I was a scorer. That was my mentality first and foremost. I knew that part of me was still in me. I didn't give it a chance to really just let it out like I wanted to in San Antonio because there were other parts of my game I started to grow at. I always knew I had this in me. My confidence was always there. Just putting everything into one, I think that is what you're seeing now."

Also in part thanks to Donovan, who has emboldened DeRozan to be his best self.

Which probably makes even Bulls opponents smile.

Jones knows he does.

The leaping dunker who returned from his finger injury says he's enjoying DeRozan as a teammate not just because he doesn't have to get embarrassed trying to defend him anymore, but now gets to trash talk. You know, about DeRozan.

Derrick Jones Jr. finishes a transition slam in the 106-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I talk to everybody I know on the opposite team that I'm cool with (and tell them), ‘How bad a night you're going to have guarding him,'" Jones said with a laugh. "He ain't going to say nothing. I'm going to talk for him. ‘He going to make you look even stupider (if you say something).' It's incredible just to be able to witness this."

Which is another thing about DeRozan.

Everyone in the league seems to like him. It's common even during games to see opponents with a smile even after DeRozan burns them with yet another pump fake. LeBron James when he was selecting players for his team in next week's All-Star game chose DeRozan early in adding, "one of my favorite players in the NBA..."

Even with junkyard dog Patrick Beverley pressing him all over the court the other night, the irrepressible Beverley spent half the time smiling and congratulating DeRozan after being faked into fouls.

This is Hall of Fame stuff, DeRozan now third in the league averaging a career best 27.7 per game, the league's highest scorer this month and carrying this decimated Bulls team near the top of the conference and averaging almost 40 minutes per game this month. And it still doesn't look like he sweats.

"Beat Mike?" DeRozan asked when Jordan's mark was mentioned.

Sorry, just tied. But a proud man.

"It's just an honor to be in any type of record book with one of the greatest of all time, man, especially playing for this organization," DeRozan said. "Laughing, joking with you all right now, it probably doesn't hit me right now. I don't know what roll I'm on; just being myself. It's not an accident how I'm able to do this. I definitely put in the time, the work. Since I've been in this league, I've always wanted to get better and always wanted to be one of the best players in this league. Always be known as a winner for the things I did. That's just where I'm at right now."

It's quite the show. And it's not even the shoes.