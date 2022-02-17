DeMar makes history in victory over Kings, Bulls go into All-Star break 38-21

DeMar DeRozan is 32 years old... going on immortality.

The Bulls starting All-Star and Most Valuable Player candidate this time pushed aside Wilt Chamberlain, which is the definition of heavy lifting in basketball, with another of those 35 points plus, 50-plus percenters in the Bulls 125-118 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

So not only did DeRozan, heading to Cleveland this weekend to help celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NBA, surpass a record held by its greatest scorer. But in leading the Bulls to a fifth consecutive win with another double-digit scoring fourth quarter, DeRozan helped assure the Bulls going into the All-Star break at 38-21 at least tied for first place in the Eastern Conference.

This is no longer a small sample.

"I'd like to see what this group can do whole," said Bulls coach Billy Donovan. "But I am very grateful and appreciative... the way these guys have continued to fight."

They continued to do so in also taking up the gauntlet thrown down by Donovan five games ago after a brutal loss to the Phoenix Suns.

"Coach kind of set out a challenge for us five games ago, letting us know if you want to be a great team at this point, take on a challenge in closing out this half of the season with the next five games," DeRozan related. "We took on the challenge and that's what I'm proud of coming into the break. We took on that challenge and we were 5-0. Now we can recharge and get close to getting everybody back and come back with fresh minds and fresh bodies and attack this thing."

DeMar DeRozan became the first player in NBA history to have seven straight games of 35+ points on 50%+ shooting.

It's truly been a season of revelation for these Bulls, perhaps equally doubted along with DeRozan. But even with still four of the projected top six players in the rotation out injured—Zach LaVine missed Wednesday's game returning from Los Angeles with good news about his knee problem and likely able to play next game—the Bulls have installed themselves as a serious contender in the labyrinth of the Eastern Conference. In large part because DeMar DeRozan has audaciously established himself in this often jaded basketball world, likely for the first time, among the games transcendent figures, lubricating the Bulls unlikely dash to the top of the conference.

DeRozan again was the engine with 38 points, six assists and six rebounds. His scoring and 16 of 27 shooting broke the record held by mega scorer Chamberlain for most consecutive games with those totals, the model of production and efficiency that not even Michael Jordan could achieve. DeRozan now also has eight straight of at least 30 points. Figure Jordan Thursday morning on his 59th birthday reading about it, and this time he may be done with coming back to challenge that.

"It's one of those things," shrugged a somewhat nonplussed DeRozan. "I'm just completely locked in as soon as I come to work, understanding I want to be able to leave with a win by all means necessary. I stand on that and I try to challenge myself every single day no matter how I feel, no matter if I'm having a personal good day or bad day. When I come to work, the only thing that matters is getting a victory. I try to lock in and do whatever I've got to do. Lock in and be that positive leader, be an example (by) playing hard and doing what you are there to do, which is compete at the highest level."

Tap to watch highlights from Chicago's victory over Sacramento, their fifth-straight heading into the All-Star break.

Heck, DeRozan is playing so well he thought he had a bad game.

"The crazy thing is I felt like I missed eight easy shots that I normally would've made," DeRozan said. "I felt like I had a bad shooting night, honestly. That's the crazy thing."

Whatever he says; there's no doubting—or denying—this man these days. Find yourself swept into his vortex of effectiveness and you are little more than witness.

So it was Wednesday for the hopeless Kings slogging through another season, though finally with some possibilities. De'Aaron Fox emerged from the shadow of the lately more favored (and traded) Tyrese Haliburton for 33 points, and Domantas Sabonis in from the Pacers had 22 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. And with four minutes to go the Bulls still were in that feared one possession game after leading pretty much since late in the first quarter.

The Bulls lead the league in shooting and put up another masterpiece with a league best third game of shooting at least 50 percent overall, 40 percent on threes and 95 percent on free throws. Though without Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams, as we've seen, so often do opponents. The Kings matched that with a 50/40/90 team shooting game.

But the Bulls got a season-high 31 points and a daunting six threes from the flourishing Coby White and yet another big man double/double of 21 points and 10 rebounds from Nikola Vucevic. Plus, the ubiquitous Javonte Green had 10 of his 15 points in the first quarter to blunt a 12-4 Kings start.

Coby White scored 31 points against the Kings on Wednesday night. It was also his 22nd birthday.

That made it four Bulls starters scoring in double figures in the first half, and then DeRozan bringing the team home against somewhat different strategy. The Kings obviously have been watching, and they noticed all those guys reflexively responding to DeRozan's enigmatic shot fakes. So Kings defenders studiously stood their ground, and DeRozan was without a free throw attempt in the first half. The Kings also trapped DeRozan off just about every screen/roll, forcing the ball across court.

Which DeRozan, actually, welcomes despite his febrile scoring. This man has been so hot he sizzles.

"Tonight's performance was incredible," marveled Donovan once again, "the length they had on the perimeter and the different guys they could throw at him. It was remarkable how he stays in the game. He obviously got the points, but in the last six minutes they were not going to let him score. And just the decision making to get the ball to Vooch and it opened up things for Coby and opened up things at the basket. So that part of it was great, not only the scoring but the decision making."

The Kings slipped behind a few times by nine points in the the third quarter, but kept coming and were trailing just 90-88 entering the fourth. Again, the Bulls surged ahead by nine at 107-98 with a pair of White threes by the seven-minute mark. But it was 112-109 Bulls after a Sabonis dunk with four minutes left when DeRozan wiggled onto the left baseline for what became a three-point play. That began a 11-2 Bulls run that was enough to withstand a couple of incomprehensible late Bulls turnovers against pressure.

Which seems maybe an incentive for DeRozan, who has continued to make big plays in that reserved hoops way of his that continues to be a catalyst for the Bulls success.

"I'm really appreciative of this group of guys from top to bottom, the way they come to work every day, how professional they are, how they try to keep themselves ready, how it's all about the team, all about winning and what each individual can do that can help in winning," said Donovan. "It's very difficult in this climate with Covid and injuries to have success if guys are not willing to deal with all the unfortunate (occurrences). And I can't speak enough of what he (DeRozan) does for the group. People see the numbers at the end of games, but it's (also) in the huddles, at halftime, in practice, keeping his composure, talking to the guys. There's so many things he does that impact winning. Winning is important to him, and when you are consumed with winning you understand there's a lot that goes into it besides what takes place between the lines or your personal stat line."

Tap to listen to Billy Donovan following Chicago's 125-118 victory over the Kings on Wednesday night.

Still, they measure by the numbers, and they add them up at the end to decide who's the best.

There have been few better than DeRozan this season. Considering the Bulls place in the standings given their obstacles, it's perhaps even difficult to suggest he hasn't done more than any player for his team, a team in contention for the league's best record. Joel Embiid is said to be the MVP front runner, and DeRozan matched Embiid's streak of consecutive 30-point games.

And now being talked about with Wilt while in his childhood favorite jersey.

"Just to be in the record books alone with staples in basketball history, (I'm) speechless," DeRozan said. "As a kid, as a fan of the history of the game, being in the league as long as I've been in the league, things like that continue to make me even more humble. Being an NBA player, to be able to have this privilege to be able to play this long and have these opportunities, it's something I never take for granted. You can't do anything but understand the history of this organization. For me growing up idolizing Michael Jordan, damn you're representing one of the greatest organizations to be in this league. I remember the last two championships. My dad made me watch every game. I used to hate Utah because everybody who as rooting for the Chicago Bulls hated Utah, so as a kid I hated Utah, too.

"All these records are new to me," DeRozan added. 'It's nothing I set out to try to have or know it's out there. I try to go out and play as efficient and the best basketball I can."

And it looks like he'll get even some more help in addition to the returns during March of most or all of his injured teammates.

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle after his team's game Wednesday said the Pacers are releasing newly-acquired longtime Cavs veteran center/forward Tristan Thompson. Then the impish Pacers coach added not so cryptically, "He's going to be joining a different team. He's going to be waived tomorrow, and he'll be joining a contending team in the East. A little bit north, if anybody wants to tweet. Starts with a 'C' and ends with an 'O.' Chicago, if anybody didn't get that."

The Bulls had no comment and Donovan said he was unaware of Carlisle's comments, though Donovan added he had no Pacers news to reveal. DeRozan said he was pleased if it comes to pass. Or taking a shot, as it were.

"Great dude, championship experience. Good friend of mine. We all know what he brings on the court. I think it will be a great addition for us," DeRozan said about the potential addition. "Veteran leadership, understanding what it takes to win a championship."

Which the Bulls now can honestly discuss because of what DeMar DeRozan is doing this season.