DeMar DeRozan drops 45 points as Bulls fall to Sixers

DeMar DeRozan was ready, ready for the streaking Philadelphia 76ers, ready for a face-off against fellow MVP candidate Joel Embiid, ready to deliver his coach a gift trip to Cleveland, despite what Joakim Noah might say, with a win Sunday that would send the Bulls staff to the All-Star game. And then as DeRozan was preparing to lead the charge, he probably turned around to signal and saw... Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Coby White, Derrick Jones Jr. and Patrick Williams on the bench.

Go get ‘em DeMar.

And DeRozan remarkably once again almost did with a season high 45 points in 41 minutes, his second game of more than 40 minutes in the last three, along with a team high nine rebounds, matching Ayo Dosunmu for the team-high seven assists, making 18 of 30 shots against relentless double and triple teams and along with Nikola Vucevic and Javonte Green virtually willing the Bulls within 102-98 with seven minutes left after trailing by 17 just minutes before.

"DeMar, he was the one who got it going in the first-half (26 points) and kept us within striking distance," agreed Bulls coach Billy Donovan. "His performance was really incredible offensively, the scoring, the playmaking, the poise and even in timeouts he was unbelievable (motivating guys) when we got down by 17."

But as gallant as the Bulls and DeRozan were, there wasn't just quite enough as Embiid with 40 points and Tobias Harris played over the Bulls to finish a 119-108 win for the 76ers.

The loss enabled the Miami Heat to ease into first place in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star coaching cutoff date, thus sending Miami's Erik Spoelstra and his staff to Cleveland to join All-Stars DeRozan and LaVine as the East's representative.

But still leaving DeRozan looking at what's ahead with the NBA trading deadline this Thursday.

DeRozan is ready and excited about the upgrade that he knows is coming to the Bulls, and then he'll take his chances with the 76ers and the rest of the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls now are second at 33-20, one game ahead of the fifth place 76ers.

"We're missing Lonzo Ball, one of the top point guards in the league," DeRozan offered to a postgame inquiry about whether the Bulls have enough to successfully compete without additions this week. "(We're missing) Alex Caruso, one of the best defenders in this league. Patrick Williams, one of the young stars in this league. We haven't had those guys. And we have them, and they'll be back. We don't need to worry or stress about having nobody else. Those three right there, I guarantee every team in this NBA wishes they had those three guys. We're gonna get those guys back and we'll be fine."

So relax, Arturas.

Top team executives don't this week, but DeRozan makes a valid point.

With the play of the likes of Dosunmu and Green, the Bulls once Ball and perhaps Williams return to the starting lineup—indications are all are expected to be back before the end of the regulars season—along with the other injured players the Bulls can claim among the deepest benches in the league. LaVine remained out with a back issue Sunday along with White, the latter seemingly a precaution with a hamstring problem.

Malcolm Hill and Matt Thomas were the first two off the bench for the Bulls. So it wasn't a particularly representative Bulls reserve crew that was outscored 20-10. The 76ers, of course, have been without Ben Simmons all season amidst recent rumors of perhaps another effort this week to acquire James Harden from the staggering Nets.

Donovan, per force, has continued to ride his starters, and Vucevic was up to the demands again with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists and a crucial late three in the last rally. Green with his season high 17 points on six shots almost tipped the balance with back to back hustling offensive rebounds for scores in that same rally. But the 76ers' size proved too overwhelming with Harris driving for a pair of scores and that very large man again, Embiid, beginning to tower over the NBA as has often been predicted if not achieved.

"Embiid was great for them in the first half, DeMar was great for us," Donovan pointed out. "Everything washed out; the difference to me was the three-point line."

And not only because the 76ers were 12-of-24 and the Bulls seven of 26.

Not that it made much difference because DeRozan did have 45 points despite a Philadelphia defense sticking to DeRozan like Cheez-Whiz on skirt steak. But with the 76ers shooting so well from the arc, the Bulls couldn't be shadowing Embiid two-by-two. They made some hesitant attempts to double team, but too often left Vucevic drowning while having to protect the perimeter after the 76ers were seven of 13 threes in the first half in taking a 61-52 lead.

"They have shooting around him, so you have to get back out there," Donovan agreed. "The first thing was we had some decent looks from three and missing someone like Zach's scoring you need some threes to go in, and we got some good ones and that hurt us (that they didn't)."

It was a tough game for Matt Thomas, who was shooting 41 percent on threes coming into the game. But he missed six of seven among the Bulls 19 missed. So he was hardly alone. Though it was a big ask for someone like Thomas who played just under 35 minutes. In the first 24 games of the season, he played about 30 minutes combined. And about half of that in just one game.

"There's a lot on (DeRozan's) plate and I thought he generated some good shots for guys and we just didn't shoot the ball particularly well from three," said Donovan. "I thought Matt had some good looks; you feel very comfortable with him shooting the ball. But I was pleased the way they competed getting down; the leadership of DeMar and Vooch was great giving those guys confidence and belief, which was really important."

Following the DeRozan-Embiid version of De La Hoya and Camacho's Opposites Attack first half slugfest, DeRozan rallied the Bulls within 85-81 late in the third quarter as Embiid just then went out for his long rest. But a potpourri of Philly extras tied the Bulls into a pretzel with a bit of Korkmaz, a sprinkle of Maxey, some spicy Curry and a dash of Harris and Green that made for a 13-0 scent that sent the 76ers to that 17-point lead with about 10 minutes left in the game.

Thomas did start the Bulls back with a 20-footer. And like they have all season, these Bulls no matter their educational backgrounds certainly don't know the meaning of the word quit. Green had 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and scored in double figures his fifth consecutive game. In his two NBA seasons before this, the undrafted Green from unknown Radford U. scored in double figures four times total.

"Just trying to find open gaps or spots on the court," said Green. "These guys draw so much attention there are opportunities."

And so believes DeRozan. Just wait, you wait. Because they are waiting.

"We've been fighting up a steep hill and will continue to figure this thing out until we get healthy," said DeRozan. "We know we're going to get everybody back in due time."

Like the Chambers Brothers said, "Now the time has come. There are things to realize."

That's right, time, time. The time is coming.