Chuck's Daily Check In 10.4.18

FINAL: Milwaukee 116, Bulls 82.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Portis, 17. Bucks: Antetokounmpo, 19.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Blakeney, 8. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 13

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Blakeney, 6. Bucks: Bledsoe, DiVincenzo, Frazier each with 6.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The two teams combined to take 86 3-point field goals. The Bucks outscored the Bulls from behind the arc 45-21.

CCI 2nd STAT OF THE NIGHT: In the first two preseason games, the Bulls are a combined 11-for-59 from three point range.

CCI RECAP: The Bucks put this game away in the second quarter as they drained open 3s and drove to the rim, at times uncontested. It was a long night at the office for the Bulls. The Bulls went to the stripe 27 times against the Pelicans, but made only twelve trips against the Bucks. The Bucks outrebounded the Bulls 64-43.

BULLS INJURY UPDATE: Zach LaVine suffered a right thigh contusion in the 3rd quarter, finishing the night with 8 points in 16 minutes.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: Head Coach Fred Hoiberg: “I was upset with everything.”

CCI 24 SECONDS OF NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

ESPN is reporting the Timberwolves and Heat remain in talks regarding Jimmy Butler but no trade is close or imminent as of late Wednesday night.

Knicks 107, Nets 102. Enes Kanter with a rare 20-20 game - in preseason ball no less. In just 27 minutes, Kanter scored 22 points and grabbed 20 boards.

Detroit 97, OKC 91: The Pistons’ Andre Drummond posted a big game with 31 points and 16 rebounds. Dennis Schroder is fitting in nicely with the Thunder scoring 21 points and assisting on 9.

LAC 128, Minnesota 101. The Clippers’ Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris combined for 45 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists.

Phoenix 91, New Zealand 86. Number one overall pick Deandre Ayton with a 21-15 game.

.