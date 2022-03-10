Chuck Checks In: Bulls take down Pistons behind big 4th quarter

FINAL FROM DETROIT: Bulls 114, Pistons 108 (Bulls: 40-26, 16-16 on the road)



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (36 pts), Pistons- Cunningham (22 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- DeRozan (8), Pistons- Bagley (6)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Dosunmu (7), Pistons- Bey and Cunningham (6)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls have won 11 straight games against Detroit.

CCI RECAP: In a game that featured 12 lead changes and nine ties, the Bulls ended a five game slide as DeMar DeRozan scored 16 of his game high 36 points in the fourth quarter.

DeRozan and Zach LaVine went a combined 22-24 from the line as the Bulls were aggressive going to the rim going 31-35. LaVine added 25. Nikola Vucevic returned after missing one game with a hamstring issue scoring 21 points. The Bulls scored 23 points off 16 Pistons turnovers. The Bulls registered a season-high 13 steals.

NEXT: Home with Cleveland Saturday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Phoenix 111, Miami: In a battle of the top two teams in their respective conferences, the Suns on the road without Chris Paul won their 53rd game of the season and became the first NBA team to clinch a postseason spot.

Houston 139, Los Angeles Lakers 130 OT: The Rockets ran off a 13-0 run to start the extra period. Rookie Jalen Green scored 32 points for the Rockets. The Lakers dropped to 28-37.

New York 107 Dallas 77: The Mavs shot just 31% , 13% from three point range. The Knicks have won five straight in Dallas.

Boston 115, Charlotte 101: The Celtics won their fourth straight as Jayson Tatum continues his torrid scoring streak with 44 points.

Milwaukee 124, Atlanta 115: Giannis Antetekounmpo with a 43-12-5 game. Giannis has scored 82 points the last two games.

Minnesota 132, Oklahoma City 102: Malik Beasley took 17 shots-all three point attempts- making a franchise record 11. T- Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch evened his two year coaching record to 54-54. Only one other Minnesota coach has a .500 record or better- the late Flip Saunders.Minnesota has won six straight.

Toronto 119, San Antonio 104: Fred VanVleet returned after a five game absence scoring 26 points.

Orlando 108, New Orleans 102: The Pelicans shot 22% from three point range.

Utah 123, Portland 85: Portland became the first NBA team to score fewer than 50 points through the first three quarters of a game this season.

Denver 106, Sacramento 100: Nikola Jokic keeps hoopin' for the Nuggets with another impressive game of 38-18-7.

Los Angeles Clippers 115, Washington 109: The Clippers scored the last 11 points of the game.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!