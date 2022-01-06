Chuck Checks In: Bulls prepare for Wizards sans Alex Caruso

The Bulls prepare for a home matchup with the Wizards as Alex Caruso enters health and safety protocols.
by Chuck Swirsky
Posted: Jan 06, 2022
Alex Caruso became the 18th player or coach on the Bulls roster to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols as the veteran guard is recovering from a foot injury that has sidelined him since December 20. The Bulls resume action tomorrow night hosting Washington.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 129, Indiana 121: Kyrie Irving made his season debut scoring 22 points. Irving is not allowed to play in New York City because he's not vaccinated.

Toronto 117, Milwaukee 111: The Bucks played without four key players including Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Charlotte 140, Detroit 111: Kelly Oubre Jr. sank a career high nine-three pointers as the Hornets registered a franchise record 24-three point hoops .

Philadelphia 116, Orlando 106: The 76ers won their NBA best 14th road victory of the season. The 76ers have won 10 straight over the 7-32 Magic.

Houston 114, Washington 111: Kevin Porter Jr. nailed a three ball with 0.4 seconds left as the Rockets snapped an eight game losing streak.

San Antonio 99, Boston 97: Greg Popovich became the first to coach 2,000 games with the same team.

Dallas 99, Golden State 82: The Mavs honored Dirk Nowitzki at halftime, retiring his #41 jersey. Steph Curry went 5-of-24 from the field.

Atlanta 108, Sacramento 102: Kevin Huerter scored five points of his 11 fourth quarter points in the final 38 seconds as the Hawks got back in the win column.

Miami 115, Portland 109: Kyle Lowry was ejected for profanity and throwing the ball in a forceful manner at an official.Tyler Herro was also ejected.. Max Strus scored 25 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Utah 115, Denver 109: Despite the home loss, Nikola Jokic recorded his 64th career triple-double with 26-21-11.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!

