Chuck Checks In: Bulls prepare for Wizards sans Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso became the 18th player or coach on the Bulls roster to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols as the veteran guard is recovering from a foot injury that has sidelined him since December 20. The Bulls resume action tomorrow night hosting Washington.

Brooklyn 129, Indiana 121: Kyrie Irving made his season debut scoring 22 points. Irving is not allowed to play in New York City because he's not vaccinated.

Toronto 117, Milwaukee 111: The Bucks played without four key players including Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Charlotte 140, Detroit 111: Kelly Oubre Jr. sank a career high nine-three pointers as the Hornets registered a franchise record 24-three point hoops .

Philadelphia 116, Orlando 106: The 76ers won their NBA best 14th road victory of the season. The 76ers have won 10 straight over the 7-32 Magic.

Houston 114, Washington 111: Kevin Porter Jr. nailed a three ball with 0.4 seconds left as the Rockets snapped an eight game losing streak.

San Antonio 99, Boston 97: Greg Popovich became the first to coach 2,000 games with the same team.

Dallas 99, Golden State 82: The Mavs honored Dirk Nowitzki at halftime, retiring his #41 jersey. Steph Curry went 5-of-24 from the field.

Atlanta 108, Sacramento 102: Kevin Huerter scored five points of his 11 fourth quarter points in the final 38 seconds as the Hawks got back in the win column.

Miami 115, Portland 109: Kyle Lowry was ejected for profanity and throwing the ball in a forceful manner at an official.Tyler Herro was also ejected.. Max Strus scored 25 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Utah 115, Denver 109: Despite the home loss, Nikola Jokic recorded his 64th career triple-double with 26-21-11.

