Chuck Checks In: Bulls go for 4 in a row

GAME NIGHT FROM TORONTO: Bulls (3-0, 1-0 on the road) at Toronto (1-2, 0-2 at home)

CCI PREVIEW:

It’s been an impressive 3- 0 start for the Bulls on both ends of the floor as Head Coach Billy Donovan’s message has resonated throughout the roster. Donovan has preached the importance of pushing the ball, unselfish play and pressure defense while taking care of assignments on rotations. The bench has brought a ton of energy and production to the court.

When DeMar DeRozan returns to Toronto it’s always a special occasion. DeRozan played 675 of his 884 NBA games with the Raptors. He is a beloved figure and embraced the fan base while playing in Toronto. In return, they gave plenty of love back. His name is all over the Raptors record book.

DeRozan is first in Raptors history in games, minutes, points, field goals, and free throws; third in steals and assists and 6th all time in rebounding for Toronto.

This will be a challenging week for the Bulls as they face the Raptors, Knicks and Jazz. It makes for great competition and entertaining basketball.

Despite the absence of Pascal Siakam (shoulder) the Raptors have a number of skilled players that compete every night. They are extremely well coached. The days of Kyle Lowry are over. Lowry played games in a Toronto uniform and without question is the finest player ever in Raptors history edging out DeRozan, Vince Carter and Chris Bosh. Lowry went to the Heat in a sign and trade. In return, the Raptors received energetic big man Precious Achiuwa and veteran guard Goran Dragic. Taking advantage of last year’s 27-45 mark, the Raps made a superb choice with the fourth overall pick taking Florida State’s 6-8 forward Scottie Barnes. Barnes has totaled 54 points and 30 rebounds joining Karl-Anthony Towns and Blake Griffin as the only players since the 2000-01 to post those numbers in the first three games. The Raptors played their home games last season in Tampa and will no doubt benefit from playing in front of 19-thousand 800 per night despite starting the season winless at Scotiabank Arena.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 121, Memphis 118. Carmelo Anthony moved up to ninth place on the NBA’s career scoring list pouring in 28 points. Ja Morant had 40 for the Grizzlies.

Golden State 119, Sacramento 107. The Warriors start the season 3-0. Steph Curry became the first player in Warriors franchise history to reach five thousand career assists.

Orlando 110, New York 104. At MSG, the Magic win their first game under new head coach Jamal Mosley. Orlando’s Terrence Ross scored 22 fourth quarter points. Cole Anthony added 29 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists.

Boston 107, Houston 97. Ime Udoka picks up his first win as an NBA head coach. Jalen Green, the NBA’s second overall pick, scored 30 points for the Rockets.

Philadelphia 115, Oklahoma City 103. Seth Curry drained seven-three pointers. The Thunder fall to 0-3.

Charlotte 111, Brooklyn 95. Break up the 3-0 Hornets! Miles Bridges with a strong 32 points, nine rebounds performance. Kevin Durant scored 38 points as the 1-2 Nets lost their home opener.

Always a pleasure.