Chuck Checks In: Bulls get ready for big road trip

It's off to Philadelphia to begin a mini two game road trip against the 76ers and the improving Detroit Pistons.

The Bulls will be out to snap a four game losing streak Monday as they find themselves in fourth place in the East trailing the Miami Heat by 3.5 games with 18 games left.

Monday begins a brutal schedule of 10 of the Bulls next 12 games on the road.

The Bulls need to take care of business with emphasis on getting to loose balls and boxing out. The Bulls have gone to the line just 18 times in their last two games. That stat needs to come up considerably by being aggressive and attacking the rim when presented.

CCI 24 seconds NBA News and Notes

Los Angeles Lakers 124, Golden State 116: LeBron James went off scoring 56 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in a nationally televised game. The Lakes end a four game slide.

Miami 99, Philadelphia 82: The Heat have won eight of 10 and now lead second place Philly by three full games. James Harden took the night off to rest his on again/off again nagging hamstring issue.

Minnesota 135, Portland 121: Karl -Anthony Towns exploded for 35 points and 15 rebounds. The T-Wolves won their fourth straight.

Memphis 124, Orlando 96: Ja Morant helped the Grizzlies get back in the win column with 25 points and 7 assists.

Atlanta 117, Washington 114: Deandre Hunter scored a season high 26 points for the Hawks.

Dallas 114, Sacramento 113: Dorian Finley-Smith sank a corner three as time expired to propel the Mavs to a stunning win. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 37 points and dished out six assists for Dallas. The Mavs are a season high 14 games over .500 and 23-7 since New Year's Eve. De' Aaron Fox had a career high 44 points for the Kings.

Charlotte 123, San Antonio 117: Terry Rozier scored 31 for the Hornets who sent the Spurs to their fourth straight loss

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls