Chuck Checks In: Bulls face Cavaliers at the UC

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Cleveland ( 38-28, 18-17 on the road) at Bulls: ( 40-26, 24-10 at home).

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington 6:45 pregame

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Bill Wennington. 7PM

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (28 ppg), Cavs- Garland (21 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Cavs- Mobley (8)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), Cavs- Garland (8)



SEASON SERIES: 1-1



CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls make a quick one game stop at the United Center facing the Cavaliers before departing for three straight games out west as the Bulls received great news concerning the health of Alex Caruso.

Caruso has been sidelined with a broken hand since January 21 and is nearing a return. He is listed as questionable for tonight's game. It will be a huge lift when Caruso takes the floor. The Bulls have missed his grit, tenacity, leadership and skill. The Bulls injury report lists Zach LaVine as questionable with left knee soreness.

The Bulls hold down fourth place in the Eastern Conference by percentage points over Boston. The Cavs trail the Bulls by two games in the standings.

New Cavs wing Caris LeVert.

Cleveland lost at Miami last night, 117-105. Cleveland All Star Darius Garland had 24 points and 10 assists. Evan Mobley, leading candidate for Rookie of the Year honors registered a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds. The Cavs have lost seven of their last 10 games.

CCI NBA 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 122, Washington 109: For the second time in a week, LeBron James scored 50 points. At 37, he became the oldest player to have multiple 50 point games in a season.

San Antonio 104, Utah 102: San Antonio Head Coach Greg Poppovich became the all time winningest coach in NBA history with 1, 336 career wins .

Boston 114, Detroit 103: Jayson Tatum on a major run with a 31 -8 game. The Celtics have won five straight and eight of ten.

Toronto 117, Phoenix 112: Gary Trent Jr. scored 42 points as the Raps notched a huge road win.

Memphis 118, New York 114: Ja Morant scored 15 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter.

Charlotte 142, New Orleans 120: Terry Rozier nailed seven-three pointers for the Hornets.

Atlanta 112, Los Angeles Clippers 106: Trae Young scored 27 points, one of six double figures scorers for the Hawks,

Dallas 113, Houston 100: The Mavs are a season high 15 games over .500

Orlando 118, Minnesota 110: Mo Bamba with 27 for the Magic.

