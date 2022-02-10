Chuck Checks In: Bulls beat Hornets as DeMar DeRozan's hot streak continues

FINAL FROM CHARLOTTE: Bulls 121, Charlotte 109 (34-21, 15-13 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (36 pts), Hornets- Ball (33 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (15), Hornets- Plumlee (11)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Vucevic (8), Hornets- Rozier (6)



CCI STATE OF THE GAME: The Bulls shot 48% from three point range (16-33)



CCI RECAP: Bulls Nation brought their road show to North Carolina to see a red-hot DeMar DeRozan notch his fourth straight 30+ game as the Bulls rolled over the Hornets. DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic were just too much for Charlotte. LaVine tossed in 27 points while Vucevic had an 18-15-8 game, his 31st double-double game of the season.

The Bulls took down the Hornets behind 36 points from DeMar DeRozan.

NEXT: Home with Minnesota Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Portland 107, Los Angeles Lakers 105: The Lakers dropped to four games under.500 as Portland ended a six game slide.

Cleveland 105, San Antonio 102: Caris LeVert scored 11 points in his Cavs debut.

Toronto 117, Oklahoma City 98: Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet combined for 48 points as the Raps won their seventh straight.

Utah 111, Golden State 85: The Jazz ended the Warriors nine game win streak. Utah's Hassan Whiteside had nine points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks.

Sacramento 132, Minnesota 119: In his Kings debut, Domantas Sabonis scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. The loss snapped a Minnesota five game win streak.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!