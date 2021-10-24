Chuck Checks In: Bulls 3-0 with win against Pistons

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER Bulls 97, Detroit 82.

Bulls: 3-0. Pistons: 0-2.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 21st. Detroit: Bey: 20pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS:: Bulls: Vucevic: 18. Detroit: Bey: 16.

LEADING ASSISTS:: Bulls: DeRozan: 6. Detroit: Hayes and Joseph: 3 each.



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT:: The Bulls have won nine straight games against Detroit.

CCI RECAP:: Detroit started the game scoring the first nine points but the Bulls got it going dominating the third quarter as Detroit shot just 4-22 from the field. DeMar DeRozan played a terrific game scoring 21 points (7-9 fts), grabbing six rebounds and dishing out six assists. Nikola Vucevic posted his second double-double game against the Pistons on the young season with an impressive 15 points and 18 rebounds. Off the bench, Alex Caruso scored 12 points, handed out four assists and came away with five steals.

The Bulls defense stepped up as a they collected 11 block shots and 13 steals. The Bulls scored 24 points off Detroit's 23 turnovers. In three games, the Bulls are holding opponents to 42% from the field and 30% from three point range and 94 points per game. Impressive. The schedule however gets tougher this week with games against the Raptors, Knicks and Jazz.

NEXT: At Toronto Monday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Indiana 102 Miami 91 OT. The Pacers get their first win as they outscored the Heat in the extra period 16-5. Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Dallas 103 Toronto 95. Luka Doncic nearly had a triple double of 27 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Milwaukee 121 San Antonio 111. After losing by 42 points to Miami, the Bucks responded. Doug McDermott nailed a career high seven-three pointers in a losing performance.

Cleveland 101 Atlanta 95. The Cavs are in the win column for the first time in three games. Rookie Evan Mobley collected 17 points, 11 rebounds and blocked four shots.

Portland 134 Phoenix 105. Chauncey Billups gets his first win as an NBA head coach.

Memphis 120 Los Angeles Clippers 114. Ja Morant with 28 points.

Minnesota 96 New Orleans 89. The Pelicans dropped to 0-3. Minnesota forced 30 New Orleans turnovers, a franchise record for the T-Wolves.

Thanks for reading CCI.

