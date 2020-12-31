Chuck Checks In - 12.31.20

Game Day From Washington D.C. Bulls (1-3, 1-0 on the road) at Washington (0-4, 0-3 at home).

RADIO: 670 THE SCORE: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 3:45 CT pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 4PM CT.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 23ppg. Wizards: Beal: 32ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 9per. Wizards: Westbrook: 13per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 6per. Wizards: Westbrook: 12per.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls look to sweep the mini two game road series with the Wizards with an afternoon tipoff in D.C.

In Tuesday's 115-107 win, the Bulls took full advantage of red hot three point shooting (41%) as seven Bulls knocked down at least one three point basket. Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan has options off the bench with veterans who play with confidence and poise. Otto Porter Jr has found a comfort zone averaging 13 points and five rebounds in 23 minutes. Tomas Satoransky is averaging six assists per game in 23 minutes off the bench.

Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable as he's dealing with a calf issue.

Frustration is starting to mount in D.C. as the winless Wizards are desperate for a victory before they hit the road to begin a four game road trip. Head Coach Scott Brooks is playing Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook each 37 minutes a game. He really has no other choice. Beal refused to speak to reporters following Tuesday's loss.

The Wizards roster will be bolstered with the addition of Rui Hachimura who missed time with an eye infection. Last season he made the second team All Rookie squad.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 145, Atlanta 141. The Nets handed the Hawks their first loss of the season in a wild game on the Nets home floor. Kyrie Irving scored 17-fourth quarter points. Kevin Durant had a monster game of 33-11-8.

Miami 119, Milwaukee 108. In the second game of a back to back, the Heat took care of the Bucks after surrendering an NBA record 29-three point field goals the night before. Bam Adebayo had 22 points 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Los Angeles Lakers 121, San Antonio 107. Becky Hammon became the first woman to coach a team in NBA history taking oven when Greg Popovich was ejected in the first half. LeBron James extended his streak of scoring 10 or more points to 1-thousand. Think about that one as you have another bowl of oatmeal!

Boston 126, Memphis 107. Jaylen Brown had a career high 42 for the Celtics. Life without Ja Morant will not be pleasant for the Grizzlies. Morant is expected to be sidelined over a month with an ankle injury.

Charlotte 118, Dallas 99. The Mavs have dropped three of their first four. Red hot shooting by the Hornets propelled Charlotte to the win, posting 51% from the field, 44% from three point range and 81% from the line. Miles Bridges had 20 points and 16 rebounds off the bench. LaMelo Ball had a 22-9-5 game.

Los Angeles Clippers 128, Portland 105. Kawhi Leonard returned to the LAC lineup and scored 28 points. The Clippers are 4-1.

NATIONAL TV GAMES

NBA TV: Philadelphia at Orlando. 5:30 CT

NBA TV: Phoenix at Utah. 8PM CT.

Portland's Zach Collins is out indefinitely after undergoing left ankle surgery.

Longtime Pacers executive Donnie Walsh announced his retirement. Walsh left an indelible mark on the Indiana franchise.

For those celebrating tonight please be safe. From all of us with the Bulls we wish you great health and best wishes for a wonderful 2021.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!