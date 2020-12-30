Chuck Checks In - 12.30.20

Final from Washington D.C.: Bulls 115, Wizards 107. (Bulls: 1-3, 1-0 on the road). Wizards (0-4, 0-3 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 23pts. Wizards: Beal: 29pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 12. Wizards: Westbrook: 15.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine, Satoransky and White: 6 each. Wizards: Westbrook: 11.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: 15 made three point field goals as the Bulls shot a sizzling 41% behind the arc.

CCI RECAP: Head Coach Billy Donovan and the Bulls picked up their first win of the season with a comfortable 115-107 victory leading by as many as 19 in the second half. Seven double figure Bulls' scorers highlighted the game led by Zach LaVine with 23. Wendell Carter Jr. recorded his second straight double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds. The Bulls bench was terrific with three double figure scorers with former Wizards' Otto Porter Jr.,Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple combining for 38 points. The Bulls spacing was superb affording drives to the rim and clean looks for three pointers. The Bulls out rebounded Washington 47-37. Russell Westbrook delivered his third straight triple-double to start the season. Bradley Beal led Washington scorers with 29. Lauri Markkanen left the game with 8:42 remaining in the third quarter after he re-aggravated his calf muscle.

NEXT: At Washington Thursday afternoon.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 144, Miami 97. The Bucks set an NBA record ripping the twine for 29-count em'- 29 three point field goals. The Bucks played 13 players-12 made at least one three. The previous record for most made three point buckets in a game was 27 set by Houston.

Philadelphia 100, Toronto 93. Joel Embiid scored 29 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. The Raps start the season 0-3.

Boston 116, Indiana 111. The Celtics rallied from a 17 point deficit to win on the road.

Golden State 116, Detroit 106. The Pistons remain winless at 0-4. Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins combined for 58 points.

New York 95, Cleveland 86. Julius Randle recorded his seventh career triple-double of 28-12-11. The Cavs will be without Kevin Love for at least the next three weeks with a calf strain.

Orlando 118, Oklahoma City 107. The Magic improved to 4-0 for the first time in their 31 year history.

Los Angeles Clippers 124, Minnesota 101. After losing by 51 to Dallas, the Clippers responded with seven double figure scorers.

Sacramento 125, Denver 115. Rookie Tyrese Haliburton is ballin'. Haliburton, selected 12th overall, scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. The Kings are 3-1. Denver: 1-3.

Phoenix 111, New Orleans 86. The 3-1 Suns led by 22 at halftime and never looked back. The Pelicans shot 3 of 24 from three point range.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls