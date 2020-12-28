Chuck Checks In - 12.28.20

Final from The United Center: Golden State 129 Bulls 128. (Bulls 0-3, 0-3 at home). (Golden State (1-2, 1-2 on the road.)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 33pts. Golden State: Curry: 36pts.

LERADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 13. Golden State: Oubre: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 5. Golden State: Curry: 6.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: For the first time since 2017, the Bulls had four players score 20 or more points in a game(LaVine, Markkanen, Carter and White).

CCI RECAP: Damian Lee's top side three point basket with 1.7 seconds stunned the Bulls handing Billy Donovan's team it's third straight loss to start the season. But I firmly believe better days are ahead with growing pains along the way. The good: Bulls' starters were outstanding. The Bulls collected 54 rebounds. The Bulls shot 51% from the field and 41% from three point range. The Bulls went to the line 31 times. Wendell Carter was solid throughout the contest as he put together a robust game of 22 points and 13 rebounds. Things the Bulls need to clean up: Turnovers. The Bulls committed 24 and through the first three games are averaging 20 per contest.

Lauri Markkanen suffered a calf contusion and will be reevaluated today.

Steph Curry became the third player in the NBA history to register 2500 made three point field goals joining Ray Allen and Reggie Miller.

UP NEXT: Tuesday at Washington.

CCI NEWS AND NOTES

Dallas 124, Los Angeles Clippers 73. This is NOT a typo. It was 77-27 at halftime.

Los Angeles Lakers 127, Minnesota 91. Karl-Anthony Towns sat out with a dislocated wrist. The wrist will not require surgery but will be evaluated weekly. Not good news for the T-Wolves. Anthony Davis missed the game with a bruised calf.

Indiana 108, Boston 107. The Pacers start the year 3-0. Domantas Sabonis collected his third double-double game in three games. Victor Oladipo sat out the second game of a back to back.

New York 130, Milwaukee 110. Tom Thibodeau's first victory as Knicks coach. The Bucks went 7 for 38 from three point range

Cleveland 118, Philadelphia 94. Break up the 3-0 Cavs! In the new age world of NBA ball with three point shots going up every millisecond, big Andre Drummond is just doing the dirty work and taking no prisoners. Drummond scored 24 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and three steals. Joel Embiid missed the game with back tightness.

Charlotte 106, Brooklyn 104. Gordon Hayward delivered big time for the Hornets. The veteran out of Butler impressed with a 28-6-7 line. The slam of the night: Terry Rozier with a one hand filthy dunk on Kevin Durant. Google it. You won't be disappointed.

New Orleans 98, San Antonio 95. Zion Williamson had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Brandon Ingram totaled 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Orlando 120, Washington 113. The Magic scored the final 10 points of the game. The winless 0-3 Wizards host the Bulls Tuesday and Thursday

Phoenix 116, Sacramento 100. Cameron Johnson scored 21 points in 21 minutes for the Suns.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!