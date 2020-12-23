Chuck Checks In - 12.23.20

Game Night From The United Center: Atlanta at Bulls. 7PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score. Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25ppg. Hawks: Young: 29ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 9 per. Hawks: Collins: 10 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 5 per. Hawks: Young: 9 per

CCI PREVIEW:I can't believe it. Tonight begins my 23rd season as an NBA play by play announcer. Where has the time gone? Wasn't it yesterday that Vince Carter and the Raptors took on Paul Pierce, Antoine Walker and the Celtics? As a little boy who dreamt of calling NBA games, who memorized every player's name and where they attended school, who tucked away a radio near the pillow listening to out of town games, I have never lost the passion of broadcasting basketball games. My enthusiasm for the sport has never wavered Whether it was DePaul University on WGN Radio, Michigan Wolverines on WJR in Detroit or Toronto Raptors radio-television, I have never taken a game for granted. Ever. I never will. I love the prep work. I love everything about it. I have never taken short cuts nor do I plan to. My work ethic will never be questioned nor my attitude toward my employer. I put every employee with the Bulls above myself. I never judge a person's character on position or status. I wake up every morning with the sole intention of being a better husband, father, friend and employee than I was the day before. I want to continue broadcasting Bulls ball as long as the team wants me. I eat, live and breathe Bulls ball. I love our fans and love what our organization is doing to aid, assist and provide for our city with many charitable acts of giving.

The 20-21,72 game Bulls season opener is one like no other. I can speak for every employee in the NBA who is so passionate about their respective teams..we miss our fans! The energy in an NBA building is like no other but health and safety come first. I miss have connectivity with management, staff and players. By nature I am a people person. I am an encourager and like lifting others up.

The Bulls have been dealing with injuries and Covid protocols as Head Coach Billy Donovan has navigated his way through pre season ball admirably knowing things are fluid by the moment. His bench rotation is still a work in progress.

No predictions for 20-21 but I do expect a much improved team. I have complete faith and trust in Coach Donovan as the players do. I'm excited to see the growth and development of the Bulls during the course of the season.

Thad Young has been listed as out for tonight's game. Tomas Satoransky returned to practice and that's a great sign. Satoransky is a solid NBA player who can contribute in many ways. He's listed as questionable as is Devon Dotson.

We will post results of our Bulls poll in Friday's CCI.

The 20-21 Bulls MVP is...

The 20-21 Bulls player to have a break out season will be...

The 20-21 Bulls record (72 games).

The Hawks are a much improved team but it will take time to establish chemistry with the additions of Rajon Rondo, Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kris Dunn. Dunn will not play as he's dealing with a knee issue. Rondo will miss the game along with another former Bull,Tony Snell. Clint Capela is doubtful with an Achilles injury. Meantime, John Collins is a really good player who averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds a season ago, just one of four players in the league who accomplished that. But this season, Collins may have to sacrifice a bit on the offensive side now that he has a new group joining him.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 125, Golden State 99. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 48 points. Steph Curry went 2-10 from three point range. Golden State's James Wiseman, the second overall pick, had a 19-6 game in his NBA debut.

Los Angeles Clippers 116, Los Angeles Lakers 109. Paul George scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 40 points. James turned his ankle in the second half and played only 28 minutes.

Two nationally televised games on the schedule tonight:

TNT: 6:30 CT Milwaukee at Boston. Jrue Holiday makes his Bucks debut.

ESPN: 9:30 CT. Dallas at Phoenix. Luke Doncic against the newest member of the Suns, Chris Paul.

Gordon Hayward is good to go for the Hornets tonight against the Cavaliers. Hayward suffered a fractured finger in pre season. Cleveland's Kevin Love will miss the game due to a calf strain.

Former Bulls Head Coach and current Senior Advisor of Basketball Operations Doug Collins is a first time nominee for the 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Collins was a terrific player, an All Star talent with the Philadelphia 76ers and was the NBA's number one overall pick in 1973.

The NBA announced that 107 international players from 41 countries are on opening night rosters for the 2020-21 season. For the seventh consecutive year Canada with 17 players is the most represented country outside the USA. I am so proud of the Canadian basketball culture.

