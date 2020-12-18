Chuck Checks In - 12.18.20

Game Night From OKC: Bulls (2-1, 1-0 on the road) at Thunder (1-1, 0-1 at home) 7PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: White: 20ppg. Thunder: Muscala: 18ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen and Porter: 7 per game. Thunder: Roby: 8 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 4 per. Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander: 4 per.

CCI PREVIEW: It's the final tune-up before the December 23 regular season opener as the Bulls take on the Thunder for the second time in three nights. The Bulls jumped on the Thunder in the second quarter of Wednesday's 124-103 victory, outscoring OKC 29-20. The backcourt combination of Zach LaVine and Coby White are averaging 40 points per game. The two can score in a variety of ways whether it's off the dribble, pull up jump shots, three point attempts ,pick and rolls etc. It's great for the Bulls and a nightmare for opponents.

Patrick Williams continues to impress and when you watch him play notice he seldom takes a bad shot. His defense was outstanding.

I like Otto Porter Jr. providing offense and leadership off the bench.

There is no doubt Lauri Markkanen's shot will come around. He's had some open looks and I'm expecting him to turn things around soon.

Wendell Carter Jr. is 1-12 from three point range. My take: If Carter has a clean look, take the shot. Confidence is everything! I believe in this young man.

If Chandler Hutchison can stay healthy he will be a huge asset off the bench. He's a really good two way player.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Detroit 97, Washington 86. The Pistons scored 58 first half points and led by 23 at halftime. Detroit's Sekou Doumbouya continues to impress.

Houston 128, San Antonio 106. Rockets newcomer Christian Wood made his pre season debut and came through with an impressive line of 27 points and 10 rebounds. He found the perfect destination after signing a free agent deal with Houston.

Minnesota 129, Dallas 127 OT. Yes! OT basketball, got to love it.....The T-Wolves first round pick of a season ago, Jarrett Culver scored 18 points and Minnesota's number one overall pick in this year's draft, Anthony Edwards had 17.

Golden State 113, Sacramento 105. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. combined for 70 points.

Memphis 128, Atlanta 106. Ja Morant is enjoying a spectacular pre-season as the Grizzilies budding superstar scored 18 points and dished out 13 assists.

Charlotte 123, Orlando 115. LaMelo Ball scored 18 points and dished out five assists.

Utah 125, Los Angeles Clippers 105. The Jazz finished off the pre season going 24-52 from three-point range (46%).

Tonight on ESPN2 (7PM CT) the Nets meet the Celtics. Later on ESPN (9:30 CT) the Lakers hit the road to meet the Suns.

Thanks for reading CCI.

