Chuck Checks In - 12.16.20

Game Night From OKC: Bulls (1-1) at OKC: (1-0)

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine and White: 17.5ppg. OKC: Maledon: 20ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 6.5 per. OKC: Roby: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 5.5 per. OKC: Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams each with 4 per.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls are in OKC for games Wednesday and Friday as they prepare for the NBA opener on December 23 hosting Atlanta. Full disclosure, Covid-19 has thrown local radio and tv broadcast for a loop so we will not be with the team on the road until further notice. That will not prevent my unabashed passion for Bulls ball or the integrity of the broadcast. I promise you that. We will be calling the game from the United Center.

Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan returns to OKC where he guided the Thunder to playoff basketball in each of his five seasons with the Thunder. He won 60% of his games with OKC after a fantastic 19 year run at the University of Florida.

The Bulls will be without six players: Devon Dotson, Adam Molokai, Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, Denzel Valentine and Thaddeus Young.

OKC is in a major rebuild after losing players such as Chris Paul, Steven Adams and Danilo Gallinari. However the Thunder's astute front office executive Sam Presti has collected a whopping 18 first round picks over the next seven years in addition to 13 second round picks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a big time talent at the point. His second year scoring jumped up to 19 points per game, a whopping nine point improvement from his rookie year with the Clippers. He doubled his assists from three to six.

35 year old Mark Daigneault replaces Donovan and gets the task of developing young players while bringing out the best in role and mid-tier talent.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Giannis Antetokounmpo signed his super max deal with the Bucks: 5 years-228 million dollars.

Philadelphia, 108 Boston 99. Joel Embiid played 17 minutes scoring 18 points. Tobias Harris in 26 minutes with a 16-9-3 game. Boston rookie Payton Pritchard (Oregon) poured in 16 points.

Houston 112, San Antonio 98. James Harden returned to the Rockets lineup scoring 12 points in 21 minutes. Harden did not speak to reporters afterward. Houston's Chris Clemons is expected to be out for the season after suffering an Achilles injury.

Sacramento, 114 Golden State 113. Kyle Guy hit a buzzer beater lifting the Kings. Steph Curry sat out the fourth quarter but still managed to lead the Warriors with 29 points.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure!