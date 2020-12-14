Chuck Checks In - 12.14.20

Final from The United Center: Bulls 104 Houston 91. Bulls 1-1. Houston 1-1.

Leading scorers: Bulls: LaVine: 23pts. Houston: Wall: 21pts.

Leading Rebounders: Bulls: LaVine: 9. Houston: Cousins and Tate each with 6.

Leading assists: Bulls: Arcidiacono , LaVine and White each with 5. Houston: Grant and Wall each with 4.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls out rebounded Houston 57-47, holding the Rockets to 34% from the floor.

Zach LaVine: "These games are going to help us because we haven't played in 9 months. I think that showed our first game.... This year you'll definitely see a more competitive and better rounded team."

CCI RECAP: The Bulls finished the game on a 28-9 run as the Bulls out scored Houston 31-12 in the fourth quarter. The Bulls played much better defense compared to Friday, limiting Houston to ten fewer made threes (14-40 3pt fgs.). The combination of Zach LaVine and Coby White got it going early combining for 43 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Rookie Patrick Williams poured in 13 points off the bench. The Bulls dished out 26 assists

UP NEXT: At Oklahoma City Wednesday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 119, Washington 114. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving made their Nets debut with Irving scoring 18 points in 17 minutes. Durant saw his first real action since rupturing his Achilles in June of 2019, pouring in 15 points.

Los Angeles Lakers 131, Los Angeles Clippers 106. Talen Horton-Tucker is the talk of the Lakers camp with another monster game at the expense of the Clippers. Horton-Tucker scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Atlanta 116, Orlando 107. The Hawks used its regular rotation for most of the game as Trae Young scored 21 points and dished out seven assists. The Hawks are a very deep team. Former Bull Kris Dunn will sit out at least the first three regular season games for the Hawks due to cartilage disruption in the right knee.

Sacramento 121, Portland 106. Rookie Tyrese Halliburton with a solid game: 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists. The Kings stole him at 12 and you can quote me.

Detroit 99, New York 91. Seku Doumbouya led the Pistons with 23 points. Detroit rookie Isaiah Stewart (16th overall) was ejected with three seconds remaining following an altercation with Nerlens Noel. The Pistons waived LiAngelo Ball.

