Chuck Checks In - 12.13.20

Game Night From The United Center.

Houston(1-0) at Bulls (0-1). 7PM

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:45 PM pre.

TV: NBCSC: Jason Benetti and Stacey King. 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: White: 15pts. Houston: Caboclo: 17pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Gafford and Vonleh each with 8. Houston: Caboclo: 7.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky and White each with six. Houston: Wall: 9.

CCI PREVIEW

After surrendering 125 points in the pre season opener on Friday the Bulls look to tighten up their perimeter defense against a Rockets team that drilled 24 three point field goals.

Head Coach Billy Donovan is looking for his team to respond with a competitive spirit in stopping runs, rebounding and finding ways of generating good shots.

Despite the loss, Tomas Satoransky looked comfortable coming off the bench after starting all but one game a season ago. "Sato" scored 11 points in 25 minutes, collected seven rebounds and dished out six assists.

I also liked the Bulls going to the foul line 37 times led by Chandler Hutchison who strolled to the stripe eight times.

Houston newcomer John Wall, in his first game in nearly two years, was terrific contributing 13 points and nine assists. His former Kentucky teammate, four time All Star DeMarcus Cousins, attempting to resurrect his career looked solid playing his first game in a year pouring in 14 points and gathering five rebounds.

The Bulls will be without Thaddeus Young (left leg infection) along with Denzel Valentine (hamstring) and Garrett Temple (Covid-19).

Three players who will start for the Rockets did not travel to Chicago: James Harden, PJ Tucker and Christian Wood. Sterling Brown is away from the team due to testing protocols.

CCI NEWS AND NOTES

Oklahoma City 121 San Antonio 108. The Thunder lit up the Spurs for 70 first half points.

Golden State 107 Denver 105. Steph Curry scored 10 points in 21 minutes.

Utah 119 Phoenix 105. Chris Paul sat this one out for the Suns. Jordan Clarkson scored 19 points in 22 minuets for the Jazz.

Toronto 111 Charlotte 100. Malachi Flynn, Toronto's first round pick, 29th overall was an astonishing + 35. Charlotte's LaMelo Ball went scoreless (0-5 fgs) dished out four assists and grabbed ten rebounds.

Cleveland 107 Indiana 104. Isaac Okoro scored 18 points including the game winning layup.

Memphis 107 Minnesota 105. Last season's Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant with an impressive 20 points 11 assists. Minnesota's Jaylen Nowell scored 20 fourth quarter points.

Dallas 112 Milwaukee 102. It was a pre season matchup between two time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and a future MVP in Luka Doncic. Giannis in 25 minutes registered a 25-10 game. Doncic tallied 16 minutes with a 13-2-4 line.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out to me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.