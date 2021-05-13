Chuck Checks In - 05.13.21

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Toronto (27-42, 11-23 on the road) at Bulls: (29-40, 13-21 at home) 7PM

RADIO: 670 The Score. Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 27ppg. Raptors: Trent Jr. 16ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 per. Raptors: Birch: 7per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 5 per. Raptors: Flynn: 2 per.

SEASON SERIES: Bulls 2-0.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls remained alive for the final play in spot by virtue of Atlanta's 120-116 home court win over the Wizards. Trae Young scored 33 points. The Hawks clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2017. Atlanta is 25-11 under interim Head Coach Nate McMillan. Washington's last five defeats have been by a total of ten points. Bradley Beal missed his second straight game with a left hamstring strain. Washington hosts Cleveland Friday.

The Raps mindset is already focused on 2021-22. Eight Toronto players are listed as out of tonight's game. Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher and Aaron Baynes will chill. Daniel Theis, Tomas Satoransky and Troy Brown are listed as questionable. The Bulls need to send an early message to the Raptors and take care of business. Expect Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic to have big games tonight.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 128, San Antonio 116. James Harden playing for the first time in more than a month, came through with an impressive 18-7-11 game in 26 minutes. The Nets trail Philadelphia by 1 1/2 games for the top spot in the East and lead Milwaukee by a 1 1/2 games over sole possession of second place.

Cleveland 102, Boston 94. Kevin Love had 30. The wheels are off the Celtics.

Portland 105, Utah 98. The Trail Blazers have won five straight and nine of 10.

Los Angeles Lakers 124, Houston 122. The Lakers claimed their third straight win but remain in the seventh position in the Western Conference. LA played without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Dallas 125, New Orleans 107. Luka Doncic scored 33 points. The Pelicans played without four starters. The Mavs are on the verge of clinching the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

The Knicks clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2013.

Dwane Casey received a contract extension to remain Head Coach of the Detroit Pistons.

Miami's Victor Oladipo will undergo surgery on his right quadriceps tendon today in New York.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7.