Chuck Checks In - 05.07.21

FINAL FROM CHARLOTTE: Bulls 120 Hornets 99. ( Bulls: 27-39, 15-19 on the road). Bulls win season series 3-0.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic, 29pts Hornets: Washington, 24pts

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic, 14. Hornets: Rozier, 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Young, 8. Hornets: Ball, 9.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT:: The Bulls collected 56 rebounds — 15 on the offensive glass.

CCI RECAP:: The Bulls led wire to wire as the Bulls registered seven double figure scorers as they welcomed the return of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. LaVine played 27 minutes: 13pts. 3 reb and 2 assists. Vucevic recorded his 13th double-double as a Bull: 29-14-3, 1 block and 2 steals.

The Bulls played like a team with a rare two day break, taking it to Charlotte early and poured it on,outscoring the Hornets 37-21 in the third quarter. Stats at times can be misleading, but that wasn’t the case last night. The Bulls recorded 10 steals, 8 blocked shots, 33 assists and 19 second chance points. The Bulls have held their last two opponents under 100 points. It was a terrific game as the Bulls now prepare for the Boston Celtics currently holding down the sixth seed in the East trailing 5th seed Atlanta by one game and fourth seed New York by two games with six games left.

Despite the win. the Bulls remain 3 1/2 games behind the Wizards for the 10th and final play in spot.

Every game is crucial for the Bulls. No local TV for the Bulls-Celtics (ESPN) so we invite you to catch the game on 670 The Score at 6:15. Jaylen Brown is out tonight for Boston. Robert Williams is doubtful. Tristan Thompson is probable. The Bulls-Celtics series is tied at a game apiece with the Bulls winning in Boston 102-96 on April 19.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Washington 131, Toronto 129 (OT). Russell Westbrook had his 34th triple-double of the season . Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to record 50 rebounds and 50 assists over a three game span. Incredible ! Pascal Siakam tied his career high with 44 points. The Wizards all but eliminated the Raps from post season play.

Indiana 133, Atlanta 126. Caris LeVert scored 31 points and was the THE man down the stretch scoring nine points in the final two-plus minutes.

Dallas 113, Brooklyn 109. Luka Doncic with a 24-10-8 game. Kyrie Irving went off for 45 points going 17-31 from the field. He added five rebounds and four assists. The combination of Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 53 of the Nets 95 field goal attempts.

Los Angeles Clippers 118, Los Angeles Lakers 94. LAC moved in to the third seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers have lost four of five. LeBron James, still nursing an injured ankle, will miss tonight’s game as well against Portland. Anthony Davis left the game late in the opening quarter with back spasms and did not return.

Detroit 111, Memphis 97. The Pistons ended a four game losing streak. The 33-33 Grizz scored a combined 38 points in the second and third quarters.

