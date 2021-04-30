Chuck Checks In - 04.30.21

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Milwaukee: (38-24, 18-14 on the road) at Bulls (26-36, 12-18 at home) 8PM.

RADIO: WBBM 780: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 7:45pre.

TV:NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 8PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 27ppg. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 28ppg

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 10 per game Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 11per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 4.9 Bucks: Antetokounmpo 5.9 per.

SEASON SERIES : Milwaukee: 1-0.

CCI PREVIEW: After a three game road trip it's back home for a quick one and done as the Bulls play two games in two nights against the Bucks and Hawks respectively.

It's been four months since the Bulls have seen Milwaukee. The Bucks suffered a stunning 143-136 road loss to Houston. Giannis Antetokounmpo played less than a minute in to the game and left with an ankle injury. The Bucks blew a 17 point first half lead. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 50 points for the Rockets. The Bucks are 4 1/2 behind Brooklyn for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Philly holds a three game lead on Milwaukee for second place. Khris Middleton is enjoying another terrific season averaging 20-5-5 on the year. The Bucks are a potent offensive team averaging a league high 119 points per game and shooting over. 48%, fourth best in the NBA. They're also extremely proficient knocking down three point field goals at a clip of 39% per contest, second only to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Bulls are 4-4 in Zach LaVine's eight game absence. LaVine and Troy Brown will once again miss tonight's game. Who Milwaukee plans to sit will be known prior to the game.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 130, Indiana 113. Kevin Durant scored 42 points. The Nets are 28-9 since Feb 10-best int he NBA. Former Pacer Alize Johnson had 20 points and 21 rebounds for the Nets.

Denver 121, Toronto 111. Nikola Jokic recorded a 19 points, 11 rebounds game in just three quarters. Denver went to 8-1 since Jamal Murray went down with a season ending knee injury.

New Orleans 109, Oklahoma City 95. Zion Williamson scored 27 points. The Pelicans remain alive for the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Dallas 115, Detroit 105. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a career high 42 points.

Minnesota 126, Golden State 114. Anthony Edwards scored 18 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter.

