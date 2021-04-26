Chuck Checks In - 04.26.21

GAME NIGHT FROM MIAMI: Bulls (25-35, 13-17 on the road) at Miami: (32-29, 18-13 at home) 7PM.

RADIO: WBBM 780 AM. Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 22ppg. Heat: Butler: 21ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 10per. Heat: Adebayo: 9per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 4.9per. Heat: Butler: 7per.

SEASON SERIES: Miami 2-0.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls second game in three nights against the Heat will provide an opportunity to salvage a game in the three game series after Miami held on for a 106-101 victory Saturday. The Bulls trailed by as many as 24 points before staging a furious fourth quarter rally but ran out of time. I expect the Bulls to lock in from the opening tip and will do a better job breaking through screens to contain and pressure Duncan Robinson. To Robinson's credit he plays with a ton of energy and is simply not a player who is camped in the corner waiting for the ball. He's active and engaged in the flow of the Heat offense. After Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, I think he's Miami's third best player. In this new age NBA, if you can shoot the rock, you have a roster spot for a decade-plus.

Coby White continues to impress and is stepping up in the absence of Zach LaVine. White scored 31 points Saturday night and is brimming with confidence.

Nikola Vucevic will play against the Heat for the fifth time this season, his second as a member of the Bulls after three games wearing a Magic uniform. He's averaging a double-double against Miami and looking to replicate his 26-14-6 numbers of Saturday, tonight. For the record, Alec Burks as a member of the Kings, Cavs and Jazz played the Celtics a combined seven times during the 2018-19 season.

The Bulls will be without Zach LaVine and Troy Brown. Miami will sit Andre Iguodala and Victor Oladipo. Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn are questionable.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Washington 119, Cleveland 110. The Wizards bench outscored the Cavs reserves 51-14. Bradley Beal scored 33 points for Washington. He suffered an apparent ankle injury late in the game. The Wizards lead the Bulls by two full games for the 10th seed, play in qualifier. Washington has won eight straight, the Wizards longest win streak in 20 years. 20!

Atlanta 111, Milwaukee 104. Lou Williams drained four-three pointers in the final seven minutes. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 32 points.

Indiana 131, Orlando 112. A gruesome injury to Orlando's Devin Canada who sustained an open fracture of his right ankle.

Brooklyn 128, Phoenix 119. Kyrie Irving scored 34 points. Kevin Durant came off the bench and poured in 33 points in 28 minutes as the Nets handed the Suns their second straight loss.

Charlotte 125, Boston 104. The Hornets dished out a season high 39 assists. The Celtics have lost three of their last four. Charlotte had four players score 20 or more: Graham, Washington, Rozier and Bridges.

Memphis 120, Portland 113. The slumping Blazers have lost five straight and 9 of 11. The Grizzlies are 4-2 on their seven game road trip.

Golden State 117, Sacramento 113. Steph Curry scored 37 and set an NBA record for most made three pointers in a month with 85.

