Chuck Checks In - 04.24.21

GAME NIGHT FROM MIAMI: Bulls: (25-34, 13-16 on the road) at Heat (31-29, 17-13 at home).

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 22ppg. Heat: Butler: 21ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 9per. Heat: Adebayo: 9per

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 5per. Heat: Butler: 7per.

SEASON SERIES: Miami 1-0.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls, winners of three of their last four, are in Miami for two games in three nights after putting together one of their best wins of the season Thursday, beating Charlotte 108-91. The Bulls defense was superb. On offense, Nikola Vucevic established a presence in the post from the opening tip and after drawing double teams, he sprayed out beyond the three point line and drilled long distance shots. The Bulls bench has been solid with major contributions from Lauri Markkanen and of course Thad Young who is having a terrific season.

Miami lost last night at Atlanta 118-103, ending Miami's three game win streak. The Hawks played without Trae Young and Clint Capela. The Hawks reserves outscored the Miami bench 51-21. The Heat are currently in the seventh seed in the East. The Heat beat the Bulls at the United Center earlier this season 101-90, as Goran Dragic scored 20-fourth quarter points.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 109, Boston 104. The Nets outscored the Celtics 32-0 in fast break points. Brooklyn swept the season series.

Charlotte 108, Cleveland 102. Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Terry Rozier each scored 25 points for the Hornets.

Washington 129, Oklahoma City 109. Make it seven straight wins for the Wizards. Make it 13 straight losses for the Thunder. Russell Westbrook had a 37-11-11 game against his former team.

Los Angeles Clippers 109, Houston 104. Paul George is in a groove...another 30+ game with a 33-14 performance. George went 10-10 from the line. The Rockets are 4-34 since February 4.

Golden State 118, Denver 97. Steph Curry scored 32 points. Denver's Will Barton suffered a hamstring injury early in the first quarter and did not return.

Memphis 130, Portland 128. Ja Morant with 33 points and 13 assists. The Trailblazers have lost four straight.

