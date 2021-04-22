Chuck Checks In - 04.22.21

FINAL FROM CLEVELAND: Cavaliers 121, Bulls 105 (Bulls :24-34, 13-16 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 16pts. Cavs: Sexton: 30pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Young: 8. Cavs: Allen and Love each with 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 6. Cavs: Sexton: 7.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Cavs entered the game last in scoring averaging 103 points, they scored 121 .

CCI RECAP: The Cavs got it going early holding the Bulls to a season low 12 points in the first quarter, leading by 17 at halftime. The Cavs extended their lead to as many as 33 in the second half. The Bulls starters just didn't have it. Nikola Vucevic streak of 106 straight double figure scoring games came to an end as he was held to nine points in 25 minutes. The Bulls bench was productive scoring 62 points.

UP NEXT: Home with Charlotte tonight.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New York 122, Atlanta 119 OT. Julius Randle is doing some serious hoopin'. Randle with a 40-10 game. NY scored the first ten points in OT. The Knicks have won eight straight. Atlanta's Trae Young left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

Miami 107, San Antonio 87. The Heat have won nine of 13 games. Jimmy Butler had an 18 points 11 assists game.

Washington 118, Golden State 114. The Wizards moved in to 10th place in the Eastern Conference but lost prize rookie Deni Avdija indefinitely with a right leg injury. Steph Curry had a rare off night at the office, shooting 7 of 25 including 2 of 14 on 3s.

Toronto 114, Brooklyn 103. The Raps outscored the Nets 36-23 in the third quarter. Kevin Durant missed the game with a thigh injury. James Harden is sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring injury.

Phoenix 116, Philadelphia 113. The Suns improved to 42-16. Philly played without Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Tobias Harris.

Indiana 122, Oklahoma City 116. Malcolm Brogdon with a big time game of 29-15 and seven. The Pacers played without three starters. OKC has lost 12 straight.

Los Angeles Clippers 117, Memphis 105. The Clippers overcame an 18 point first quarter deficit. LAC played without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Reggie Jackson.

Denver 106 Portland 105. Michael Porter Jr scored 17 points for the Nuggets...all in the opening quarter.

Utah 112, Houston 89. The Jazz have won four of five games.

Dallas 127, Detroit 117. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 49 points and 17 rebounds.

Sacramento 128, Minnesota 125. The two teams split a mini two game series in Sac-Town.

Anthony Davis of the Lakers expects to play tonight after a nine week absence as the Lakers play the Mavs. Davis sat out with a right leg calf injury.

