Chuck Checks In - 04.21.21

GAME NIGHT FROM CLEVELAND: Bulls: (24-33, 13-15 on the road) at Cavaliers: (20-37,11-16 at home) 6PM

RADIO: WBBM AM 780 . Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 5:45pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 6PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 23ppg. Cavs: Sexton: 24ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11per. Cavs: Allen: 9per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 5per. Cavs: Garland: 6per.

SEASON SERIES: 1-1.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls aim for their third straight win and second against the Cavs in a five game span. The Bulls have played excellent defense against the Cavs and Boston respectively, holding their two opponents to under 100 points in each outing. In the Bulls recent 106-96 win over Cleveland, Nikola Vucevic went to work on Jarrett Allen on the block and scored 25 points. The Bulls bench led by Lauri Markkanen outscored the Cleveland reserves 45-15. The Cavs are desperate having lost three straight and are fading in the race to secure a play in game spot in the mid-May post season. The Bulls are just two games behind Indiana for the ninth seed and four games behind eighth seed Charlotte. The Bulls host the Hornets tomorrow night at the United Center. The Wizards and Bulls are tied for 10th. The Raps are 1/2 game out. The Cavs trail the Bulls by four full games. Interesting times indeed.

The Bulls list Troy Brown as doubtful on the NBA Injury Report with a left ankle sprain.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New York 109, Charlotte 97. The Knicks are hot, winners of seven straight. RJ Barrett scored 18 third quarter points.

Brooklyn 134, New Orleans 129. The Nets played without injured stars Kevin Durant and James Harden. Harden suffered a setback in his hamstring rehabilitation and is out indefinitely.

Atlanta 112, Orlando 96. The Hawks have won five of their last seven. Trae Young and Lou Williams combined for 47 points. The Magic are 3-11 since trading Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon.

Los Angeles Clippers 113, Portland 112. Paul George pumped in 33 points including two free throws with less than five seconds remaining. Kawhi Leonard will be out until at least next week with an injured right foot. Portland played without Damian Lillard.

Minnesota 134, Sacramento 120. The Kings allowed fans into their arena...1,600 front line workers attended the game. Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and a season high 18 rebounds.

Denver signed veteran guard Austin Rivers to a 10 day contract.

