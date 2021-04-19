Chuck Checks In - 04.19.21

GAME NIGHT FROM BOSTON: Bulls (23-33, 12-15 on the road) at Boston: (31-26, 18-10 at home).

RADIO: 670 The Score. Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:15pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 6:30.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 22ppg. Boston: Tatum: 26ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11per. Boston: Thompson: 8per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 5per. Boston: Smart: 5.6per.

SEASON SERIES: Boston 1-0.

CCI PREVIEW: The Celtics are starting to put it together. They enter tonight's game winners of six straight and eight of nine in April. Over the last ten games, Boston is holding its opponents to 107 points per game on 45% shooting. Jayson Tatum is on a major roll scoring 44 points in Saturday's win over the Warriors. Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 50 points in Boston's 119-103 win over the Bulls in late January. Tatum is a big time talent. BIG TIME. Brown is questionable for tonight's game with an illness, not Covid related. One of my favorite players in the NBA is Marcus Smart who brings leadership, toughness, drive and a deep rooted competitive spirit about him. If Boston plans to go anywhere in the playoffs, he must stay healthy. Can Boston beat Philly, Brooklyn or Milwaukee in a seven game series? Cap issues caused the Celtics to part with Daniel Theis and the Bulls couldn't be happier that he's in a Chicago uniform. Theis is a tough, versatile player who can score, rebound, defend and has a motor. He brings so much to Billy Donovan's team. The Bulls bench came through against the Cavs on Saturday and I'm expecting the same tonight. Zach LaVine remains sidelined (H&S protocols).

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Miami 109, Brooklyn 107. Bam Adebayo's 13 footer as time expired won it for the Heat. Miami played without Jimmy Butler. Butler has missed 16 games this season. Kevin Durant left the game in the first quarter with a left thigh contusion. Brooklyn once again played without James Harden.

New York 122, New Orleans 112 OT. The Knicks have won six straight. Derrick Rose scored a season high 23 points. Zion Williamson had 34 points and nine rebounds in his first game at Madison Square Garden.

Atlanta 129, Indiana 117. Clint Capela had 25 points and 24 rebounds. The Bulls trail Indiana by just three games for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte 109, Portland 101. The Hornets end a four game slide as Terry Rozier with an impressive 34-8-10 line.

Toronto 112, Oklahoma City 106. Chris Boucher is having a break out season for the Raps. Boucher scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. The Raps lead the Bulls by three percentage points for the 10th seed, play in game slot in the EC. The Thunder have dropped 10 straight.

Los Angeles Clippers 124, Minnesota 105. LAC won its eighth game in its last nine outings. Kawhi Leonard had a 15-11-8 game. Fans attended a Clippers game at Staples for the the first time this season.

Houston 114, Orlando 110. The Rockets won for only the 15th time this season.

Sacramento 121, Dallas 107. The Kings nine game losing streak is over. The combination of Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic went a combined 5-20 from three point range.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!