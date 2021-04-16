Chuck Checks In - 04.16.21

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Memphis (27-26, 14-10 on the road) at Bulls: (22-32, 10-17 at home)

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:45 pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 22ppg. Memphis: Morant: 18ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11per. Memphis: Valanciunas:12per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky : 5per. Memphis: Morant: 7per.

SEASON SERIES: Memphis 1-0.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls hope to take out their frustration on the Grizzlies tonight; a team that beat them Monday, scoring 60 points in the paint. They will have to do it without the services of their leading scorer and assist man in All Star Zach LaVine who entered the NBA's health and safety protocol. Inconsistency has plagued the Bulls over the last four games, especially from their bench. The Bulls need more production from their reserves. Daniel Theis has been outstanding but others need to match his intensity and production. Defensive rotations have not been sharp. I attribute that to a lack of practice time, five new players entering the mix and a lack of execution. Look for Memphis to pound the ball inside with Jonas Valanciunas doing the majority of the heavy lifting for the Grizzlies. Valanciunas had a 26-14 game against the Bulls in a 101-90 victory four days ago. He has posted 16 straight double-double games this season . He ranks third in the NBA with 40. Ja Morant can take over a game on any given night and plays with a joy and flair that is must see nightly. This game begins seven straight on the road for Memphis. The Bulls host the Cavaliers tomorrow.

Boston 121, Los Angeles Lakers 113. Jaylen Brown scored 40 points as the Celtics won their fifth straight.

Milwaukee 120, Atlanta 109. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Bucks lineup after missing six games with knee soreness and responded with a 15-5-2 game. The Bucks scored 21 points off 11 Atlanta turnovers.

Golden State 119, Cleveland 101. Steph Curry scored 33 points and became the first Warriors player since Rick Barry in 1967 to record 30+ points in nine straight game. The Cavs have lost five straight at home. The Warriors announced James Wiseman underwent knee surgery and is out for the rest of the season. The Cavs will be in Chicago Saturday.

Phoenix 122, Sacramento 114. The Suns won their 40th game of the season, 10th straight at home. Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 11 rebounds.

LaMarcus Aldridge announced his retirement after experiencing an irregular heart beat. Aldridge played 15 seasons in the NBA, most recently with Brooklyn.

