Chuck Checks In - 04.11.21

GAME NIGHT FROM MINNESOTA: Bulls (22-29, 12-13 on the road) at Minnesota (13-40, 8-17 at home) 7PM.

RADIO: 670 THE SCORE: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pre

TV:NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 27ppg. Minnesota: Towns: 24ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 per. Minnesota: Towns:11ppg.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 5 per. Minnesota: Rubio 6per.

SEASON SERIES: Bulls 1-0.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls will attempt to get back in the win column after a fourth quarter collapse in Atlanta that saw their three game win streak come to an end. The Hawks managed to out score the Bulls 67-42 in the second half and held Zach LaVine to 11 points in the final two quarters after scoring 39 points in the first half. Minnesota is not in Atlanta's class but they do feature Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell . These three extremely talented players and score. The T-Wolves simply don't have enough to compete at this point for a playoff game in the rugged Western Conference. The Bulls need to take care of business tonight. The T-Wolves are coming off a road OT loss at Boston as Jayson Tatum scored a career high 53 points. Minnesota posts the worst record in the NBA at 13-40. The Bulls beat Minnesota at the United Center on February 24, 133-126 in OT as LaVine scored 35 points.

Former baseball great Alex Rodriguez and businessman Marc Lore are in the process of becoming minority owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves with the plan top take over the franchise in two years. Current Owner Glen Taylor told The Athletic that the idea is the new ownership group will keep the team in Minnesota.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 126, Brooklyn 101 . Andre Drummond scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Talen Horton-Tucker from Simeon High School registered a double-double of 14 points and 11 assists. ESPN is reporting Anthony Davis could return to play in the next 10-14 days.

Toronto 135, Cleveland 115 . Gary Trent Jr. scored a career high 44 points. . The Raps set a franchise record scoring 87 first half points.

Philadelphia 117, Oklahoma City 93 . The Thunder have lost six straight- all by double digits.

Golden State 125, Houston 109 . Steph Curry scored 23 of his 38 in the third quarter. Warriors rookie James Wiseman crashed to the floor in the second quarter and will undergo an MRI on his right knee.

Phoenix 134, Washington 106 . The Suns have won 17 of 21 and are 37-15 overall.

Utah 128, Sacramento 112 . The Jazz extended their home court win streak to 24 games. Donovan Mitchell scored a season high 42 points.

Portland 118, Detroit 103 . Enes Kanter set a franchise record collecting 30 rebounds for the Trailblazers.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure! Go Bulls!