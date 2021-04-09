Chuck Checks In - 04.09.21

FINAL FROM TAMPA: Bulls: 122, Raptors 113. (Bulls: 22-28, 12-12 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls LaVine and Vucevic each with 22. Raptors: Boucher: 38pts (CH)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Theis: 10. Raptors: Boucher: 19.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 13. Raptors: Flynn: 7

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls have recorded at least 26 assists in seven straight games for the first time since January 1996. The Bulls finished with 35 assists, led by Zach LaVine who dropped 13, his best as a Bull.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls took it to the undermanned Raptors shooting 54%. The Bulls had seven double figure scorers led by Zach LaVine's impressive line of 22-5-13. Nikola Vucevic had 22-7-4. The trio of Lauri Markkanen(18 points in 18min), Coby White (15pts) and Daniel Theis (14-10-3) combined for 47 points. The Bulls scored 64 points in the paint. The Bulls lead the season series 2-0 despite the performance of Chris Boucher who had a monster game of 38 points and 19 rebounds. The Raptors played without seven players. The Bulls have won three straight.

Tonight the Bulls play the banged up Hawks, another team decimated with injuries. De' Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and John Collins are out. Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari are questionable.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Clippers 113, Phoenix 103. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 60 points.

Dallas 116, Milwaukee 101. Kristaps Porzingis played back to back days for the first in two months. Howe finished with 26 points and 17 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game with knee soreness.

Utah 122, Portland 103. The Jazz won their 23rd straight at home. Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 21 rebounds.

Detroit 113, Sacramento 101. Chicago's Jahlil Okafor saw action for the first time in two months, scoring 11 points for the Pistons.

Miami 110, Los Angeles Lakers 104. Jimmy Butler scored 28 points.

Cleveland 129, Oklahoma City 102. The Cavs ended a five game losing streak. OKC has lost eight of nine.

Golden State President and COO Rick Welts, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame will retire after the 20-21 season.

