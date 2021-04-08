Chuck Checks In - 04.08.21

GAME NIGHT FROM TAMPA: Bulls: (21-28, 11-12 on the road) at Raptors: (20-31, 11-13 at home) 6:30PM.

RADIO: 670 THE SCORE: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:15 pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 6:30.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 27ppg. Raptors: Siakam: 20ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11per. Raptors: Siakam: 7per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky 4.9per Raptors: Siakam: 4per.

SEASON SERIES: Bulls 1-0.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls will once again face an undermanned team as the take on the Raptors in a makeup game that was scheduled prior to the All-Star break only to be postponed after the coronavirus went around the Raptors organization. On Sunday, the Bulls played a Nets ball club without James Harden and Kevin Durant. On Tuesday, the Pacers were without Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon. Both games resulted in Bulls wins. You never apologize for winning games. The Raptors list six players on the injured list including their starting backcourt of Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet. The Raptors with injuries, Covid-19 issues and bad play have hit a wall. Yet, despite their record, they are within striking distance of a play in game in mid-May. Stay tuned. The Bulls did a magnificent job on the glass against the Pacers and continue to ride the crest of pick and roll play of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. This will mark the first of four games in five nights. Vucevic has posted three double-double games since joining the Bulls.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 139, New Orleans 111. Kevin Durant saw action for the first time since mid-February (23 game absence), scoring 17 points, making all five of his field goal attempts and perfect at the foul line in five tries. Durant also collected seven rebounds, five assists and six turnovers in 19 minutes off the bench.

Phoenix 117, Utah 113 OT. Devin Booker scored 35. Chris Paul added 29. The Suns trail the Jazz by only 1 1/2 games for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Denver 106, San Antonio 96. The Spurs have lost eight of 10. Nikola Jokic just missed a triple double: 25-9-10.

Memphis 13,1 Atlanta 113. The Grizzlies scored 38-second quarter points and followed up with 43 points in the third quarter as Grayson Allen scored 17 of his 30 points in the third quarter. Memphis has won four straight. Atlanta had its four game win streak come to an end. The Hawks played without four starters.

Washington 131, Orlando 116. Russell Westbrook recorded his 20th triple-double of the season: 23-14-15.

Indiana 141, Minnesota 137. The Pacers won despite Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner missing . The Pacers shot 59%, 50% from three point range and 89% from the foul line.

Charlotte 113, Oklahoma City 102. Jalen McDaniels scored a career high 21 points for the Hornets.

Houston 102, Dallas 93. Vintage John Wall to the Rockets rescue, with 31 points and seven assists ending a five game slide.

Boston 101, New York 99. Jaylen Brown had 32 points and 10 rebounds. The Celtics are back to .500. The Knicks, losers of two straight are two under .500.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!