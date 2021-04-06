Chuck Checks In - 04.06.21

GAME NIGHT FROM INDIANA: Bulls (20-28, 10-12 on the road) at Pacers: (22-26, 8-14 at home).6PM.

RADIO: WBBM 780. Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 5:45pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King.6PM

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 27pts. Pacers: Brogdon: 21pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11per. Pacers: Sabonis 11per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 5per. Pacers: McConnell: 6per.



SEASON SERIES: 1-1.

CCI PREVIEW: In what could be a preview of the "play in game" next month, the 10th seed Bulls play at the ninth seed Pacers with a tie breaking element coming in to play for both teams. The season series is tied at a game apiece. Indiana had the Bulls number until February 15 when the Bulls snapped Indiana's ten game win streak over the Bulls winning in OT, 120-112. In two games against the Pacers, Zach LaVine is averaging 23 points and five rebounds. Domantas Sabonis averages 23-10-8, shooting 50%. Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb are all questionable for tonight's game. The Bulls will be without Garrett Temple and Daniel Theis. Coby White is listed as probable.

Indiana snapped a three game losing streak on Saturday with a road OT win in San Antonio. In their last 10 games, the Pacers are 5-5. The Bulls, fresh off a win over the Nets begin the first of five straight on the road.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 114, New York 112. Kyrie Irving scored 40 points. James Harden returned after missing two games with a hamstring issue but played only four minutes before leaving again with the same injury.

Dallas 111, Utah 103. The Mavs won a season high, fifth straight game. Luka Doncic scored 31 points. Kristaps Porzingis will miss time with a sprained right wrist.

Phoenix 133, Houston 130. Devin Booker scored 36 points. The Suns have won six straight and trail WC leader Utah by only two and one half games.

Cleveland 125, San Antonio 101. Darius Garland scored a career high 37 points as the Cavs ended a five game slide. The Spurs finished their longest home stand in franchise history going 2-7.

Detroit 132, Oklahoma City 108. Another game-another loss for the Thunder and in the process are giving up a ton of points and getting blown out in the process.

Minnesota 116, Sacramento 106. D' Angelo Russell return to action seeing his first time since February 6th ( knee) scoring 25 points. Malik Beasley is out four to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Toronto 103, Washington 101. Gary Trent Jr won it at the buzzer on a three ball. The Raps trailed by 19 in the second half.

