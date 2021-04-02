Chuck Checks In - 04.02.21

GAME NIGHT FROM SALT LAKE CITY: Bulls: (19-27, 10-11 on the road) at Utah: (36-11, 202 at home). 8PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score. Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 7:45pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King 8PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 27ppg. Utah: Mitchell: 25ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11per. Utah: Gobert: 13per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky 4.9per Utah: Conley: 5per.

LAST MEETING: March 22, 2021 at the United Center: Utah 120, Bulls 95. The Jazz led by 14 at halftime. Rudy Gobert had 21 points, 10 rebounds and a career high nine blocks. The Jazz outscored the Bulls 51-18 beyond the arc. Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles each stroked five-three pointers apiece.

CCI PREVIEW: Two days after playing the team with the second best record in the NBA (Phoenix) the Bulls now face the Utah Jazz who post the NBA's best record at 36-11, 20-2 at home. The last time the Jazz lost a home game was December 31, 2020 to the Suns. The Jazz have won a franchise record tieng 20 straight at home. Against Eastern Conference teams, Utah is 20-5, 10-0 on its home floor. Utah is third in the league in scoring at 116 points per game and surrender 107 per contest. The Jazz attempt a league best 43 three point field goals per game shooting nearly 40% behind leader the leading Los Angeles Clippers. Veteran Joe Ingles isn't just a tough, hard-nosed player who isn't afraid to mix it up, he's become an elite three point shooter ranking him second in the NBA behind Tony Snell in three point field goal percentage at 48%.

Zach LaVine and Coby White are questionable. Garrett Temple has been ruled out. Regardless who is on the floor, the Bulls need to keep turnovers to a minimum and defend the perimeter.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 111, Charlotte 89. The Nets played without Kevin Durant, James Harden and Blake Griffin. The Nets led 32-11 at the end of the first quarter. LaMarcus Aldridge made his Nets debut scoring 11 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out six assists. He also had two steals and a block shot in 29 minutes. The Nets are atop the Eastern Conference for the first time since April 2003.

Miami 116, Golden State 109. Victor Oladipo made his Heat debut scoring six points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals. The Heat are over .500 at 25-24 having won its third straight game.

Atlanta 134, San Antonio 129. Clint Capela had 28 points and 17 rebounds.

Denver 101, Los Angeles Clippers 94. The Nuggets led wire to wire. Denver is 3-0 since acquiring Aaron Gordon from Orlando.

Orlando 115, New Orleans 110 OT. The Pelicans played without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.

Philadelphia 114, Cleveland 94. The 76ers finished a six game road trip without Joel Embiid going 4-2. Dwight Howard had 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Detroit 120, Washington 91. Josh Jackson scored a season high 31 points, 19 in the first half to lead the Pistons. Russell Westbrook recorded his 18th triple-double game of the season. He also committed nine turnovers. The Wizards set a franchise record shooting just 31% (6-19) from the free throw line.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!