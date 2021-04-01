Chuck Checks In - 04.01.21

FINAL FROM PHOENIX: Phoenix 121 Bulls 116. ( Bulls: 19-27, 10-11 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 24pts. Suns: Booker: 45pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Markkanen, Vucevic and Young each with 10. Suns: Saric: 5.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 7. Suns: Paul: 14.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Devin Booker 45 points are the most points ever scored by a Suns player against the Bulls in franchise history.

CCI RECAP: Playing without Zach LaVine, Coby White and Garrett Temple, the Bulls went with a big lineup with Lauri Markkanen starting along with Thad Young, Nikola Vucevic, Tomas Satoransky and Patrick Williams. Markkanen, starting at the three, was engaged from the opening tip scoring 10 of his 16 points in the opening period but scored only six points in the final three quarters. But the Suns behind the play of Devin Booker held on for their fourth straight win handing the Bulls their fifth straight loss. Booker's season high 45 points (17-24fgs/ 9-10 fts). He is an elite offensive player. Three Bulls posted double-doubles: Markkanen (16-10), Young: (19-10) and Vucevic: (24-10). The Bulls out rebound the Suns 50-32. That stat may be a bit misleading however because the Suns shot a blistering 56% from the floor. Chris Paul dished out 14 assists and controlled half court sets the entire night.

UP NEXT: At Utah Friday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 112, Los Angeles Lakers 97. Andre Drummond in his Lakers debut suffered a right big toe injury and scored only four points.

Brooklyn 120, Houston 108. The Nets out scored the Rockets 34-21 in the fourth quarter. Kyrie Irving 31 points and a season high 12 assists. James Harden sat out the fourth quarter with right hamstring tightness.

Utah 111, Memphis 107. The Jazz improved to a league best 36-11. Mike Conley scored 13 Ohio 26 in the fourth quarter

Minnesota 102, New York 101. Anthony Edwards scored 11 fourth quarter points

Dallas 113, Boston 108. Luke Doncic with a 36-8-5 game. The Celtics shot 23% from three point range (11-47).

Miami 92, Indiana 87. The Heat are back at .500 as Duncan Robinson had a 20-8-4 game.

Portland 124, Detroit 101. The Pistons dropped to 13-34. The Blazers shot 53% from three point range and made 24-26 from the foul line.

Oklahoma City 113, Toronto 103. The Thunder out rebounded the slumping Raps 64-35. Kyle Lowry sat out with a right foot infection.

San Antonio 120, Sacramento 106. The Spurs snapped the Kings five game win streak.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls. All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!