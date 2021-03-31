Chuck Checks In - 03.31.21

GAME NIGHT FROM PHOENIX: Bulls (19-26, 10-10 on the road) at Suns: (32-14, 16-8 at home). 9PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 8:45 CT pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 9PM CT.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 27ppg. Suns: Booker: 25ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11per. Suns: Ayton: 11per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and Satoransky 4.8per. Suns: Paul 8per.

LAST MEETING: February 26, 2021 at the United Center: Suns 106 Bulls 97. The Suns rallied in the fourth quarter led by Chris Paul who scored 14points, 15 assists, six rebounds.

CCI PREVIEW: It's game three of four on the road for the Bulls as they take on the surprising Phoenix Suns tonight in the "Valley of the Sun." The Suns enter tonight's game following a 117-110 home court win over Atlanta. The Suns have won six of seven. Frank Kaminsky (Benet Academy and University of Wisconsin) missed last night's game due to health and safety protocols. All-Star Devin Booker can fill it up but the Suns offense is orchestrated by the play of veteran and future Hall of Fame point guard, Chris Paul.

Zach LaVine (ankle) and Coby White (neck) are questionable. Garrett Temple is doubtful with a hamstring issue. The Bulls are looking to end a four game losing streak.

The Bulls dished out 33 assists in their 116-102 loss to the Warriors. In two games in a Bulls uniform, Nikola Vucevic is averaging 21 points, nine rebounds and shooting 62% from the floor. Daniel Theis made his Bulls debut against the Warriors and had two quick block shots in addition to three rebounds and six points in 22 minutes.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Denver 104, Philadelphia 95. The Nuggets played in front of a home crowd for the first time this season. Denver led 44-22 after the opening quarter.

Orlando 103, Los Angeles Clippers 96. The Magic ended the Clippers six game win streak. Otto Porter Jr. scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Charlotte 114, Washington 104. The Hornets have won four of five since losing LaMelo Ball to a fractured right wrist. Russell Westbrook registered his 17th triple-double of the season.

From NBA Central, Russell Westbrook's last 10:

22 PTS - 15 REB - 15 AST

35 PTS - 14 REB - 21 AST

19 PTS - 19 REB - 10 AST

13 PTS - 18 REB - 9 AST

14 PTS - 4 REB - 12 AST

29 PTS - 13 REB - 13 AST

35 PTS - 15 REB - 13 AST

26 PTS - 14 REB - 10 AST

23 PTS - 5 REB - 17 AST

42 PTS - 10 REB - 12 AST

Andre Drummond will make his Lakers debut tonight and will start at center against the Bucks.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!