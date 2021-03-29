Chuck Checks In - 03.29.21

GAME NIGHT FROM SAN FRANCISCO: Bulls (19-25, 10-9 on the road) at Warriors: (22-24, 13-9 at home). 9PM CT.

RADIO: 670 THE SCORE: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 8:45CT pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 9PM CT.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 27ppg. Warriors: Wiggins: 18ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11per. Warriors: Green: 6per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 4.8per. Warriors: Green: 8per.

LAST MEETING: December 27, 2020 at the United Center. Golden State 128 Bulls 127. Damian Lee's top side 3 ball as time expired won it for Golden State.

CCI PREVIEW: The new look Bulls will attempt to snap a three game losing streak as they take on the slumping Warriors, losers of four in a row, who may or may not have Steph Curry back on the floor. His status will be known later today as the future Hall of Fame guard has missed the last five games with a tailbone contusion. Curry went through a full practice on Sunday. At the end of the day, the NBA is all about star players being able to stay healthy and performing at a high level. When that happens, chances are pretty good a team will have a successful season. You can have the greatest coach on the planet but you have to have talent. Period. Steve Kerr will be the first to tell you that. So will Phil Jackson.

The Bulls will welcome the addition of C-F Daniel Theis who joins the Bulls from Boston. Theis is a hard-nosed, rugged, winning player with a high motor. I embrace this acquisition by AK and ME. It's exactly what the Bulls need to complement their starters or reserves. He's always ready to play.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 96, Orlando 93. Otto Porter Jr. had a great look at a three ball to send the game in to OT but it rimmed out to end the game. Porter scored five points in 25 minutes. Wendell Carter Jr., eight points in 20 minutes. The Lakers signed Andre Drummond.

Denver 126, Atlanta 102. Aaron Gordon scored 13 points in his Nuggets debut.

Phoenix 101, Charlotte 97 OT. Devin Booker scored 35 points. The Suns are 17 games over .500.

Portland 122, Toronto 117. The Raptors were held to 10 third quarter points.

NATIONAL TV SCHEDULE

New Orleans at Boston: 6:30 PM NBA TV.

Milwaukee at LA Clippers 9PM on NBA TV.

