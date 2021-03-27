Chuck Checks In - 03.27.21

GAME NIGHT FROM SAN ANTONIO: Bulls (19-24, 10-8 on the road) at Spurs: (22-20, 10-13 at home) 7:30PM

RADIO: 670 The Score. Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 7:15 pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7:30.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 28ppg. Spurs: DeRozan: 20ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11per. Spurs: Poeltl: 7per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 4.9 per. Spurs: Murray: 7per.

LAST MEETING: March 17, 2021 at the United Center: Spurs 106 Bulls 99. The Spurs trailed by 23 points in the second quarter;18 at halftime. In the fourth quarter San Antonio outscored the Bulls 39-19. Jakob Poeltl had a monster game of 20 points and a career high 16 rebounds.

CCI PREVIEW: The new look Bulls have added veteran presence in Nikola Vucevic, Al-Farouq Aminu, Daniel Theis and Troy Brown. Boston's Javonte Green is a developing player in his second season. With the exception of Theis who will join the team in San Francisco Monday, the newly acquired players will be good to go for tonight's game. Zach LaVine is questionable with a right ankle sprain. Lonnie Walker will sit out the game with a sore right wrist. The Spurs have lost four straight and have slipped to the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

JERSEY UPDATE: Patrick Williams wears #44 - last player to wear that jersey number: Brandon Sampson. (14 games for Bulls in 2019) Al-Farouq Aminu #5 - last worn by Bobby Portis. Troy Brown #7 - last worn by Timothy Luwawu-Cabarrot. Daniel Theis #27 - 2nd player in Bulls history with the #27 (Ollie Johnson). Javonte Green received #11 - last Bulls player to wear that number was David Nwaba.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 122, Milwaukee 114. The Celtics won on the road by nailing nine-three point field goals in the third quarter. The Bucks saw their eight game win streak come to an end.

Portland 112, Orlando 105. Newly acquired Norman Powell scored 22 for the Trailblazers.

Charlotte 110, Miami 105. The Heat have dropped six straight. Malik Monk scored 32 for the Hornets. Charlotte led by 30 in the first half.

Atlanta 124, Golden State 108. John Collins scored a career high 38 points for the Hawks. The Warriors have lost four straight. They host the Bulls Monday.

Utah 117, Memphis 114. The Jazz collected their 18th straight home win.

Brooklyn 113, Detroit 111. James Harden scored 44 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Blake Griffin returned to Detroit since his buyout with the Pistons and had 17 points.

Phoenix 104, Toronto 100. The Suns improved to 30-14.

Minnesota 107, Houston 101. The T-Wolves scorers the last 22 points of the game to stun the Rockets. The two teams are a combined 23-66.

Denver 113, New Orleans 108. Zion Williamson had 39 points on 16-19 from the floor. He also had 10 rebounds .

Indiana 109, Dallas 94. Luka Doncic missed the game with back tightness. The Pacers drilled 20-three pointers.

Los Angeles Lakers 100, Cleveland 86. It was the Lakers first win since LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been sidelined due to injuries.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!