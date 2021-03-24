Chuck Checks In - 03.24.21

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland (16-27, 5-15 on the road) (Bulls: 19-23, 9-15 at home). 7PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 28ppg. Cavs: Sexton: 24ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 7per. Cavs: Allen: 9per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine 4.9per. Cavs: Garland: 5per.

CCI PREVIEW: Our first look at the Cavaliers tonight as Cleveland features a dynamic young backcourt in Darius Garland and Collin Sexton. The 22 year old Sexton is Cleveland's leading scorer at 24 points per game. He plays with all out passion each and every night. Garland , who just turned 21 seven weeks ago, is equally as gifted and is the facilitator of the two. The Cavs acquired center Jarrett Allen earlier in the season from Brooklyn and he has become a center piece as the Cavs look to rebuild with athletic, impact players. Andre Drummond and the Cavs mutually agreed to part ways and it remains to be seen if Drummond is dealt before tomorrow's trade deadline or a looming buyout as a possible option. The Bulls need this game before departing on a four game road trip starting Saturday in San Antonio. Other than Zach LaVine and Thad Young the Bulls need consistency from other players to step up on a nightly basis.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New Orleans 128, Los Angeles Lakers 111. Ex Laker, Brandon Ingram scored a season high 36 points for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson became the first NBA player younger than 21 to score at least 20 points in 21 straight games.

New York 131, Washington 113. All Star Julius Randle scored 37 points. With its 22nd win, the Knicks have won one more game than it did all of last season.

Brooklyn 116, Portland 112. The Nets won again despite the absence of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. James Harden had 25 points and dished out 17 assists. Harden has played more games than any player since entering the NBA in 2009 with 871.

Philadelphia 108, Golden State 98. The Warriors will be without Steph Curry for the next three games after sustaining a tailbone injury. His status for the Bulls game Monday is in question, more than likely. he will not play .

Phoenix 110, Miami 100. The Suns have won seven straight on the road, a first since 2007. Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Denver 110 Orlando 99. Michael Porter Jr. went off on the Magic posting a triple-double of 28-15-10.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls !