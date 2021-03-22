Chuck Checks In - 03.22.21

FINAL FROM DETROIT: Bulls 100, Pistons 86. ( Bulls: 19-22, 10-8 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 18pts. Pistons: Grant: 23pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Gafford: 11 (CH) Pistons: Plumlee: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 9. Pistons: Smith: 5.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls held Detroit to 86 points, the fewest they've allowed in a game Since beating Atlanta, 116-81 on December 28, 2019.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls took it to the Pistons in the third quarter and coasted to their sixth straight win over Detroit. It was a nice bounce back victory for the Bulls who lost two heart breakers to San Antonio and Denver respectively. The Bulls shot 50% from three point range as Ryan Arcidiacono, Lauri Markkanen and Denzel Valentine each drilled three- three pointers. Markkanen notched his 12th game of making at least three - three balls in a game. Meantime, Detroit was held to a season low 16% beyond the arc going 4-25. The Bulls bench outscored the Pistons reserves 40-25. Detroit entered the game ranked first in bench scoring at 41 per game. Daniel Gafford was terrific pulling down a career high 11 rebounds and scoring eight points in 14 minutes. His energy definitely gave the Bulls a lift as did the aggression of Patrick William taking it to the rim.

UP NEXT: Home with Utah tonight. 8PM. 7:45 on 670 The Score and 8PM on NBCSC. All Star center Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable with a hip contusion. The Jazz post the best record in the NBA at 30-11.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Phoenix 111, Los Angeles Lakers 94. No LeBron James . No Anthony Davis. No win for the Lakers. Chris Paul posted a triple-double of 11-10-13.

Indiana 109, Miami 106 OT. The Pacers shot 38% from the floor and 33% from three point range and still managed to win on the road.

Philadelphia 101, New York 100. OT. The 76ers have beaten the Knicks 15 straight times.

Oklahoma City 114, Houston 112. Make it 20 straight losses for the Rockets.

Boston 112, Orlando 96. Jaylen Brown scored 34 points including a career high 10 three pointers. The Celtics made 23-three pointers, one short of the franchise record.

New Orleans 113, Denver 108. The Pelicans cooled off the Nuggets as Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson each scored 30 points.

Brooklyn 113, Washington 106. Blake Griffin in his Nets debut ,dunked for the first time since December, 2019 . Kyrie Irving and James Harden combined for 54 points.

Cleveland 116, Toronto 105. The Raps have lost eight straight.

Dallas 132, Portland 92. Luka Doncic scored 37 points in three quarters.

LaMelo Ball's rookie season may be over. The Hornets announced Ball sustained a fractured bone in his wrist in a game against the Clippers Saturday.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls. All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!