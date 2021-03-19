Chuck Checks In - 03.19.21

GAME NIGHT FROM DENVER: Bulls: 18-21, (9-7 on the road) at Denver: (24-16, 11-8 at home).

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington 7:45 pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 8PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 28ppg. Denver: Jokic: 26ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 8per. Denver: Jokic: 11per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 5per. Denver: Jokic: 8per.

LAST MEETING: March 1, 2021 at the United Center: Denver 118, Bulls 112. Nikola Jokic scored 17 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter. He also grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out nine assists. The Bulls rallied from 15 down but came up short due to Jokic's fourth quarter dominance.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls hit the road for two games as the red hot Nuggets, winners of seven of eight, entertain Billy Donovan's team coming off a disappointing home loss to the Spurs. The Bulls like so many other teams have a dilemma when they face the Nuggets. Do they double team Jokic and if so, where on the floor? The Nuggets are blessed to have players such as Michael Porter Jr., Will Barton and Jamal Murray surrounding Jokic - Who are very capable of hitting shots. The Bulls will need to limit turnovers and be consistent in transition defense. Zach LaVine is shooting 62% from the field the past two games and will once again be counted on to provide offense. LaVine enters tonight's game seventh in the NBA in scoring at 28 points per game. The Nuggets have won 12 straight and 18 of 19 in Denver in the season series dating back to 1999-20.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Atlanta 116, Oklahoma City 93. The Hawks have won seven straight.

New York 94, Orlando 93. The Magic fell to 14 games under.500 as Julius Randle posted his third triple-double of the season.

Washington 131, Utah 122. Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook combined for 78 points. The Wizards ended a five game losing streak. Joe Ingles scored a career high 34 points.

Portland 101, New Orleans 93. Damian Lillard scored 21 first quarter points. The Pelicans 93 points were the fewest allowed by a Portland opponent this season.

Minnesota 123, Phoenix 119. Rookie Anthony Edwards scored a career high 42 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 41. The T-Wolves have won three of five since the All Star break.

Los Angeles Lakers 116, Charlotte 105. The Lakers have won four straight. LeBron James registered a 37-8-6 game.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!